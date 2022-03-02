Ballet is defined as an artistic dance that uses set steps and gestures. It has become known to benefit both physical and mental health.
Texas Tech students are offered ballet classes, and Ryleigh deMontalvo, a first-year dance student from Dallas, said ballet is the reason she has been successful in her field.
“Everything you learn in a dance can be applied to an aspect of life. From teamwork to being able to learn complex information in a short period of time and being able to apply it either physically or mentally, dance helps teach you how to live life,” deMontalvo said. “I also think ballet and dance is something that you can pick up and start at any point in life.”
For most ballet students, they began taking ballet at a young age and continue to pursue it throughout their college career.
“I actually started taking ballet at 18 months old because I wanted to be in class with my older sister who was taking it and I would proceed to cry until they let me dance,” deMontalvo said. “I think that every child should be put into dance at a young age. It helps with all aspects of life, such as memory, balance, coordination and a sense of expression that is important to all young children.”
Kyla Olson, the associate professor of practice and interim head of dance, said ballet classes are offered every semester and are taught by faculty.
Ballet classes are open to all majors, Olson said.
“Any students actually can take the placement juries and be placed into a technique class or register for our lower level classes. We have an introductory to dance technique course that’s offered every fall that any student can register for,” Olson said. “And that automatically allows you to take Ballet I, which is typically offered in the spring semester. So we do try to offer dance classes for non-majors but because we have a lot of students to start, we don’t always get to have outside students take those classes.”
Olson said Tech is a learning institution and always embraces students adventuring outside of their own field.
“They’re able to progress through so it really just depends on each individual person. I think ballet particularly in this period is a very well known dance style,” Olson said. “It’s technically the oldest dance style, I guess, in terms of a codified system, but I think ballet is very recognizable in pop culture, and I think a lot of people see it and appreciate its value. They also like the gracefulness of ballet and I think that draws in a lot of people.”
Most students who are dance majors or have taken ballet go on to teach ballet, Olson said.
“A lot of them either work for studios or go into the school system and teach and I’m sure ballet is a component of that,” Olson said. “We have some students who go on to do non-dance related careers but they still take, you know, the adult ballet classes and their local studios. And then you know, we have a very small number of students that go on and actually pursue ballet as a profession, working with a small company or with a larger company.”
There are plethora of professional dancers who did not begin dancing until their early and late 20s, deMontalvo said.
Yvonne Racz Key, a ballet instructor at Tech, said she teaches her classes based on anatomy to help students learn how ballet works.
“My own personal pedagogy involves employment implicating anatomy and anatomy of the body in the ballet class so you know how your muscles and your bones are working and how to activate them and access them safely, to prevent injury but also to promote strength and … to execute the technique to your best ability and everyone’s built differently,” Racz Key said. “Also by doing that, I also implement a lot of musicality, because I believe that brings forth the artistry and the emotion in dance.”deMontalvo said dance, especially ballet, is over looked in many aspects of life.
“It helps everyone involved in many ways and I think it can truly help you express yourself which is something that I think is lacking in society right now,” deMontalvo said. “If you couldn’t tell I love dance, but I want to express the importance it has on the physical and mental wellbeing of a person. It gives you a supportive community and an environment that helps you continue to better yourself which is such a positive thing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.