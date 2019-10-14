As homecoming week approaches at Texas Tech, students, organizations and more are preparing to celebrate this year’s theme: “Tech Gets Animated!”
The theme, chosen by members of the Student Activities Board, focuses on the cartoons of students’ childhood and of today, Bethany DeLuna, a junior history major from Wichita Falls, said. DeLuna serves as the spirit and traditions coordinator for SAB.
“We really wanted to see how well the students could animate themselves, how well they could incorporate the theme, you know,” DeLuna said. “This (theme) seemed to be one that they enjoyed, you know cartoons, who doesn’t love cartoons?”
The theme was determined in early February, DeLuna said. Committee members responsible for selecting the theme each brought in three ideas and from there, the pool was narrowed, she said.
It was important the theme was not too specific, she said. There needed to be room for interpretation for the various student organizations involved.
“It took a few hours because there were so many good ideas,” she said. “What we look for in a theme is like, we have this big category, and then we want to see how many subcategories they have, so like cartoons, you know, you have hundreds of cartoon shows.”
The theme is a call back to childhood, Katelyn Stockhorst, a junior accounting major from San Antonio, said. Stockhorst serves as the spirit board and banner chair.
“I thought it was like a great reflection on our childhood,” Stockhorst said. “It makes me think back to when I was like 5 and like, I don’t know, it makes you feel like, young again, even though we are still young, if that makes sense.”
The theme will be incorporated in various ways throughout homecoming week, Sabrina Gonzalez, a junior restaurant, hotel and institutional management major from San Antonio, said. Gonzales serves as the Royalty Chair.
“The theme as a whole is kind of shared across all social media, as far as it comes from the (Student Union Building) and our student activities board pages,” Gonzalez said.
Additionally, the spirit boards and banners reflect the student organizations’ individual interpretations of the theme, DeLuna said. The student organizations’ individual themes are also incorporated into the decorated floats during the Homecoming Parade.
“I enjoy seeing their ideas on their spirit boards, their banners, and seeing their creative outlet through all the events that we do,” DeLuna said. “They are super talented, we have super talented students, so I’m excited.”
In terms of the events, during Student Organization (S.O.) sing, the theme is incorporated into the dances the student organizations perform, DeLuna said.
The candidates for Homecoming King and Queen also perform at S.O. Sing and will dance to a “SpongeBob” Mix put together by SAB staff reflecting the theme, Gonzalez said.
“It’s super funny,” she said. “It’s choreographed by Dancers with Soul, so that’s really exciting so they get some skills that they didn’t know they had, and then they get to dress up in costume however they want so long as it’s appropriate within our guidelines and just kind of get out there and have fun.”
Other events hosted by SAB reflecting the theme include Stuff-A-Pokémon, Flip Books and Speed Caricatures, DeLuna said. These events offer students a little memento from Tech that fits the theme for homecoming week.
“Planning the events, it’s so cool to see how many cartoon related events that we can bring to campus to get students to enjoy it,” DeLuna said.
The students and organizations participating in Homecoming seem to enjoy the theme, DeLuna said. They are interpreting it well and having fun with it. She has seen many creative ideas, she said.
“You can tell that there’s definitely cartoons they’re passionate about,” she said.
The planning for the theme and homecoming as a whole has been somewhat hectic, but very fun, Stockhorst said. She encourages students to come out and attend the events.
“The (planning) process has been a long one,” she said, “but I think next week is going to be worth it.”
A full schedule of events for homecoming week is available at https://www.depts.ttu.edu/sub/Homecoming/schedule.php.
