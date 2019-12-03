“9 in the Morning,” a Texas Tech play, will be performed as part of the first Fringe Festival Jan. 10 and 11.
“9 in the Morning,” a one-woman play that revolves around a woman trying to recollect the previous night within 10 minutes of waking up, was developed by Jacob Henry at Tech, according to a Renegade Productions news release. The play will be performed in Marfa at Hotel Pasaino at 207 Highland St.
Each showing of “9 in the Morning” will hold an audience up to 10 people, according to the news release. There will be around 20 performances of the play during the festival.
Early-bird tickets to the festival are $100 for eight productions on the Fringe Marfa website.
