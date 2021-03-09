The French section of the Department of Classical and Modern Languages and Literature at Texas Tech is virtually hosting the Tournées Film Festival in coordination with the French Embassy in Houston.
“We wanted to bring this possibility to our students, colleagues and everyone at Texas Tech,” Bruno Penteado, a visiting assistant professor of French, said. “It's an event sponsored by the FACE Foundation and the Cultural Services of the French Embassy of the United States.”
The department will show six movies beginning on March 12 and ending on April 21, according to the Classical and Modern Languages and Literature website.
The festival includes a panel consisting of Tech professors and experts to discuss each film being shown, Penteado said.
“We thought that this would be both a good way to showcase French culture and also contribute to the intellectual community at Texas Tech,” Penteado said.
The goal for the festival is to let the viewers critically analyze the films and allow students to become familiar with contemporary French cinema, Carole Edwards, associate professor of French and Francophone studies, said.
“I hope that the students who engage with the festival will expand their range of familiarity with French and Francophone cinema,” Kristen Michelson, assistant professor of French and applied linguistics, said.
The festival helps the French section of the Department of Classical and Modern Languages and Literature become more visible on campus, Penteado said.
“Speaking of a foreign language is something that is very important,” Penteado said. “It has not only neurological benefits, but it's also interesting because it helps people develop cultural competency.”
The first film, “The Freshmen,” discusses the difficulties of two first-year students in medical school in France, Penteado said. The film will be shown at 6:30 p.m. from March 12-17.
“We wanted to start with this movie because we thought that our students would relate to it,” Penteado said. “It was a strategic decision to attract as many people as possible to the festival.”
Other films being shown include “By the Grace of God,” “Portrait of a Lady on Fire,” “Hyenas,” “Just Don’t Think I’ll Scream” and “Varda by Agnès,” according to the website.
“The other movies deal with a variety of perspectives and voices,” Penteado said. “We wanted to come up with a selection of movies that would offer as many different perspectives as possible to tourists.”
The process of selecting the films started in November 2020, and the panels were finalized in February 2021, Penteado said. When the department was deciding on which films to show, a priority for them was to have a diverse list of films.
“In consultation with my colleagues, we were trying to think about an array of movies that would showcase diverse filmmakers, different perspectives and also topics that are very relevant,” Penteado said.
Festival attendees will have the option to ask questions before the films are shown, Penteado said.
The chat on the Zoom will be open, so attendees can share their thoughts on the film, Penteado said. This will allow everyone attending to get different perspectives from others watching the film.
“There will also be a link to a Google forum in which everyone can ask questions that will then be shared with the panelists during the webinar with the panelists,” Penteado said.
These perspectives make this event intellectually rich because everyone is diverse with different ideas, Penteado said. The variety of perspectives allows one to think of ideas they never thought of before.
For more information, visit https://www.depts.ttu.edu/classic_modern/announce/Tournees.php.
