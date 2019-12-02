The Texas Tech Office of International Affairs will host the 19th annual High and Dry photography exhibit from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Friday.
Available in the galleries at the International Cultural Center located at 601 Indiana Ave., the exhibit will celebrate arid and semiarid landscapes, according to a Tech news release. The exhibit will feature work from 57 photographers and will be on display until Jan. 28.
At 6 p.m., Robin Germany, exhibit juror and interim director of the Tech School of Art will host a discussion on the exhibit, according to the news release.
