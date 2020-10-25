Texas Tech international students showcased the power and beauty of cultural diversity at the 2020 Culture Fest. Upon the event, both international and local students came together in what was a cultural exchange, as international groups performed and taught traditional dances for the crowd.
"The FSA is performing a traditional dance of the Philippines called ‘sakuting’, which is a representation of a fight between the Ilocano Christians and non-Christians," Kier Monteverde, a junior psychology and Spanish double major from Lubbock and the president of the Filipino Student Association, said.
Before COVID-19, Monteverde said the Filipino Student Association used to share traditional Filipino dishes such as “puto” (an equivalent to a rice muffin) in events like these; however, COVID-19 has restricted many social groups from publicly sharing homemade dishes.
Still that has not stopped him from cooking privately for his friends at home, maintaining many Filipino traditions for which he believes has kept his Filipino identity intact even having lived in America since he seven years old, Monteverde said.
“There’s a big emphasis on individuality in the U.S., which I think is super interesting because, in the Philippines, you are likely to blend in with what ‘the group’ was doing, but here it’s more common to express individuality,” Monteverde said.
Varshini Suresh, a senior biology major from Dallas and member of the Tech Kahaani, Tech’s only Bollywood dance team, said their dance is a reflection of themselves; that is, although they are Indian by blood, they too are American since they grew up in America. As a result, their dance is a fusion of Indian Bollywood classics and contemporary hip-hop.
“Being Indian in itself is so diverse, there are so many varieties," Pranathi Bingi, a senior microbiology major from Austin, and a fellow member of the Kahaani club, said. "Suresh and I are both Indian, but because our state origins [in India] are different, we celebrate different holidays.”
This in itself was already a good enough reason for Suresh and Bingi to join the Kahaani club, for it provided them a common ground to grow from, Bingi said.
Chitransh Alreja, a senior mechanical engineering major from Lubbock and the secretary of the International Student Council, said these are the events that allow foreign newcomers to see similar faces and converse in similar languages, making them feel at home while still being exposed to the diverse community that now surrounds their new reality.
“Don’t feel inferior," Alreja said. "Don’t be scared to talk about your culture or who you are as a person, because being different from other people [of different ethnicities], isn’t a bad thing, it’s more of a good thing because now you have the opportunity to learn from them and them to learn from you."
