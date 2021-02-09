Despite the delays due to COVID-19 and the complications of legal matters, Texas Tech remains to put forth its mural project in collaboration with Hutchinson Middle School.
Grant Gerlich, Tech University Outreach and Engagement community engagement manager, said the mural project started when a member of his community at the Tech Terrace UNIT Neighborhood Association, who Gerlich is the president of, asked if there was something they could do to beautify the wall surrounding Hutchinson Middle School.
The collaboration with Tech began when Gerlich saw the School of Art Professor Andrew Martin, he said. After discussing the matter, Martin offered to have his senior painting students work on the project.
The mural project began January 2020, Gerlich said.
The project was extended to Hutchinson Middle School when Gerlich discovered it was a fine arts school and when the school principal wanted to help with the project, Gerlich said.
They developed a partnership between six of Tech’s senior painting students and Hutchinson Middle School students, Gerlich said. However, the project was paused because of COVID-19, and the legal matters coming into play between the City of Lubbock and Tech.
Since this was a public project, the City of Lubbock had to approve it, Gerlich said. Although it had been approved in November 2020, a new legal issue delayed the project.
“We went back and forth, but when we finally had an agreement, in the last minute they [City of Lubbock] said, ‘Oh, by the way, nobody under the age of 18 is allowed on the wall due to liability reason,’” Gerlich said.
To this day, Gerlich said he is still negotiating with the City of Lubbock to permit the Hutchinson Middle School students to help paint the mural.
Stephen Puente, Hutchinson Middle School art teacher, said although the students were a little disappointed to not have been allowed to do the actual painting, they were the ones who conceptualized the mural’s design.
Gerlich said the students’ design was projected on the wall in December, where he, Martin and Thomas St. Clair, who was the student leader of the project at the time, drew the design outline using a Sharpie, so the Hutchinson Middle School students could then fill it in with paint, or at least that was the plan.
“We’re relying on Gerlich and the other initiatives to keep communications up and open, we’re working on it,” Puente said.
Another complication was the senior painting students who were originally in charge of the mural already graduated last December, Martin said. Most of them are now busy with jobs or have already relocated outside of Lubbock.
However, Martin said St. Clair is one of the few students who continues to work on the mural, despite having already graduated.
Martin is still trying to get as much recruitment to get the mural project back-on-track, he said.
“I’m checking with my fellow faculty to see if they have students who want to do this as a volunteer effort, without the class credit component,” Martin said.
The class credit component alluded to last year’s senior painting students who did get class credit for working on the mural, Martin said.
Still, even in his effort for new recruitment, Martin said he has not forgotten about their valued collaboration with Hutchinson Middle School.
“We really need to get back to where the Hutchinson students can really put paint on the wall because that’s what we were really committed to,” Martin said.
Martin said he hopes this mural project encourages students to take advantage of opportunities around them that provide value and beauty to their communities.
The mural is an ongoing project with its definite date of completion still unknown Martin said.
