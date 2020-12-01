On Dec. 1, Texas Tech hosted the 62nd Carol of Lights virtually with this year's theme being "The Matador Lights".
This year's virtual Carol of Lights showcased musical melodies from past Carol of Lights and a special recording of "Oh Holy Night" by Tech's Trombone Choir with soloist Gerald Dolter. The Saddle Tramp procession featured videos from previous Carol of Lights.
Lawrence Schovanec, president of Tech, delivered his speech virtually wishing faculty, staff, students and alumni holiday cheer and thanking those who helped to put on the event virtually.
"As this year comes to a close, with the challenges that it has presented, I hope the celebration of the Carol of Lights serves to lift your spirits," he said. "May it remind us to be thankful for each other and the blessings of the past year."
Madison, a freshman CMI major from Weimer, was selected to flip the switch to turn on the lights through a competition held by Tech's Resident Hall Association.
The lights will remain on from Dec. 1, 2020 to Jan. 3 2021 starting at dusk each night, according to Tech Housing website. To watch the 62nd Carol of Lights, visit: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/housing/caroloflights/.
