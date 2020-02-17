Texas Tech Hospitality Services will host the seventh annual Chili Cook-Off for the Tech community Wednesday.
For $6 a ticket at the door, students, faculty and staff can attend the cook-off and eat a sample of chili from different Hospitality Services culinary teams from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Feb. 19 at the Student Union Building Red Raider Ballroom, according to a Tech news release. The teams are competing to have their chili be named the "Best Chili on Campus."
Each ticket allows for an attendee to get a sample of chili from each entry, cornbread, bottled water, a voting ticket and a bowl of chili of one's choice with toppings.
