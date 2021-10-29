Growing up gardening with his grandfather, Vikram Baliga found himself surrounded by nature and plants at a very young age. Today, he finds himself doing what he enjoys every day, in Lubbock, where he is originally from, as the Texas Tech Department of Plant and Soil Science’s greenhouse manager and horticulture lecturer.
Some of Baliga’s earliest memories were of him planting things, playing in the yard and being outside; however, he was not always on this career path, Baliga said, as he began college majoring in biomedical engineering.
A year into his degree, Baliga said he realized he did not like blood or calculus, and that his biomedical degree was not going to work.
“When I was thinking about what I wanted to change my major to and do for the rest of my life, an advisor had asked me, like, ‘Well, what do you enjoy? Like, what do you actually like to do and what makes you happy?’” Baliga said. “So, I was thinking back to all the time I spent with my granddad gardening.”
Today, Baliga not only educates students on horticulture, which is the practice of garden cultivation and management, in a classroom, but through TikTok as well.
Education should happen wherever the people are, Baliga said. If people are in the classroom, he said, then people should be educating students in classrooms.
But if they are on their phones watching 15 to 60-second videos, Baliga said educators should be there too.
“I'm kind of part of the Vine generation, and I really didn't want to like TikTok, because like when Vine died, I was like, ‘No, you're not replacing this for me,’” Baliga said. “At first, I was like, ‘Ah, this is dumb. I don't want to do this,’ but over time it, like — I started to see really the potential in it as an educational platform and an outreach platform and all of that. And it's fun.”
Baliga is a social media user on numerous fronts, such as his podcast "Planthropology" and his use of social media for outreach purposes. By scrolling through social medias like TikTok and Instagram, Baliga said he has found a large growth in the plant community.
After reading articles and research about plants improving people’s moods and overall happiness, River Chandler, a 2020 Tech graduate in biology from Henderson, said he got involved with plants about two years ago.
“It's kind of like having a pet but it's not really,” Chandler said. “I feel like it helps like overall living space, too, to like, bring life to it.”
Spending much of his life in Trinidad, Elijah Sennon, a fifth-year media strategies student from Brooklyn, New York, said he has had an interest in plants since he was a child. His adoration and interest, Sennon said, began when his father had buried a mango seed after they had shared a mango together.
Years later, when returning to Trinidad, Sennon and his family found a mango tree with enough mangos to last for weeks.
While being a good aesthetic addition to one’s home, Sennon said there’s many different benefits to taking up plant care.
“Artistic culture has been really active and the appreciation for nature has been a mainstream topic for a while now,” Sennon said. “Also, with respect to climate change and other negative impacts on our globe on a rise, this has encouraged many people to join the fight to save our planet.”
There has been a big push in our society, Baliga said, for millennials to go back to having home gardens and growing their own food, as people are more concerned about the environment.
His grandparents, Baliga said, grew up with gardens during World War II and the Victory Garden era. Over time, much of those things, Baliga said, had began to disappear.
“(Home gardens) kind of went away for a while," Baliga said. "So, I think what we're seeing on like Instagram and TikTok is sort of an extension of that. Where people got back into growing their own food, back into the environment."
Having plants provides some people a hobby, Heather Taylor, a third-year plant and soil sciences student from Wichita Falls, said. Within the past few years, and with the COVID-19 lockdown especially, Taylor said plants got a lot more popular and provided people with something to do.
During the past summer, Taylor said the Tech gardens provided people a place to be outside. The Department of Plant and Soil Sciences, she said, works to maintain the space to make sure it is an inviting environment.
“We've seen a lot of people out in the gardens over the summer,” Taylor said. “Some of them are reoccurring. Some of the same people come every single day in the morning or at a certain time, walk their dog.”
On a normal week, Baliga said the Department of Plant and Soil Sciences may have up to 450 or 500 students through their facilities, throughout the semester for educational purposes. There are also public areas in the greenhouse where people can look at plants and hang out.
The department hosts a lot of research as half of the department contains graduate students, while the other half is undergraduates, Baliga said.
“I figured even if I get a few people in my class excited about nature, excited about plants, then I've done my job, and that's something that I've really enjoyed over the past few years,” Baliga said.
Among the many psychological benefits plant owning may bring, Baliga said plants are generally proven to be better for overall health.
Rather than going to a national park, Baliga said people can now bring the nature inside their own homes. Providing people something green and growing to take care of and to look at, Baliga said, can be beneficial.
“A plant is kind of lower stakes," Baliga said. "You water it and then it's a good like, I don't know, gateway creature or life form or whatever that just gives someone something to care about and focus on that, you know, that they can enjoy,” Baliga said.
People growing their own foods, Baliga said, has been proven to promote healthier eating habits and a more balanced diet. He said there have been studies showing that if someone grew something themselves, tomatoes for example, they will be more inclined to eat it.
The rise in plant ownership and growing food is positive, Baliga said, because people are becoming more concerned about what they eat, the environment itself and how to keep living on this planet a thousand years from now.
“I think this is a really good thing and a step forward towards a greener planet, and with everyone taking a baby step together with whatever contribution,” Sennon said. “We can see having a cleaner, healthier and more self-sufficient planet.”
