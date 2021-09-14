Texas Tech’s E.L. Reed Herbarium is home to 20,000 plant collections from the South Plains, west Texas and neighboring Texas regions. Plants that have gone extinct or have never been seen before live on the 7th floor of the Texas Tech Biology Building.
The Herbarium opened its doors in 1925 under the leadership of professor R.A. Studhalter, who focused on plant anatomy in bryophytes. Dr. E.L. Reed became the first director in 1928, and large collections were added in the 1970s.
In the 1970s, Tech biology professor David Northington and Tony Burgess, a master’s student, brought a heaping of material to be stored and studied at the Herbarium.
Matt Johnson, an assistant professor in biological sciences at Tech and sixth director of the E.L. Reed Herbarium, turned a forgotten place into a functioning, respected place of research.
"This collection was made by Texas Tech botanists from 1971 to 1977, when the park first opened," Johnson said. "The park was a goat ranch that some oil barons-turned-conservationists donated to the National Park Service, so this is a botanical snapshot of the whole ecosystem from one point in time."
This collection alone has at least four rare plant specimens and this enables researchers to time travel back to the 70s and see what the ecosystem looked like and how much it has changed.
Kira Buckowing, a former master’s student in the Johnson Lab, says even though she graduated in fall of 2020, she is continuing her research on the phylotranscriptomic analysis of pleurocarpous (creeping) mosses.
“This work aims to update previous research published in 2016 that explored species diversity in the second largest group of plants, led by Dr. Johnson himself,” Buckowing said.
The herbarium is the hub for plant lovers and researchers to expand their knowledge and find solutions to problems in their field. Lindsay Williams, a Ph.D. student in biological, is working on target-capture sequencing and how to use this technique to resolve the issues occurring with the phylogeny of Funariaceae.
According to AllGenetics EU, targeted sequencing panels are useful tools for analyzing specific mutations in a given sample. Focused panels contain a select set of genes or gene regions that have known or suspected associations with the disease or phenotype under study.
Target capture allows for simultaneous sequencing of sets of genomic regions of interest in several individuals in the same sequencing run, therefore reducing sequencing costs. This technique uses custom RNA probes which are complementary to the target genomic regions.
“I have always been interested in evolution and how ‘things’ come to be, so I am very excited to be joining Dr. Johnson’s lab for my Ph.D. and being presented with the opportunity to learn how to use the current bioinformatic tools used to create and assess plant phylogenies,” Williams said.
Humans rely on plants to live. Understanding how they adapt and survive in an ever-changing world is not only beneficial to humans but to the plants themselves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.