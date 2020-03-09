The Texas Tech graduate school is hosting a research poster competition from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday in the Student Union Building Ballroom.
The annual event is open to the public and media, according to a Tech news release.
Graduate and postdoctoral students will showcase their abilities to effectively present their specialized research to a general audience, according to the news release. A wide variety of research will be presented at the event.
Mark Sheridan, dean of the graduate school, said the research presented at this event impacts the Lubbock community in important ways, according to the release.
“Competitions like our Graduate Student Research Poster Competition display the innovative research that has immediate and lasting impacts on our community,” Sheridan said, according to the release.
For more information, one can contact Kim Cappillino, senior director of admissions, recruitment and marketing for the graduate school, at 806-834-3374 or visit the graduate school website.
