From Lubbock to San Diego to San Francisco, music follows the men’s basketball team as it move through the NCAA March Madness tournament. The Court Jesters, an indoor athletics band at Tech, is a volunteer based program outside of the Goin’ Band from Raiderland travels alongside Red Raider basketball’s team, coaching staff, donors and parents.
Second-year baritone player and accounting major Barrett Potts said the flights to March Madness games tend to be high energy because everyone travels together and is there to support the team.
“I think it’s fair to say that everyone is a pretty big fan of basketball, or at least a Tech,” Potts, the Lubbock local, said. “Everyone’s loud, everyone’s sharing on the internet. We typically stand the whole game just because you know, we’re college students and that’s what we do.”
After Tech’s 59-53 win against Notre Dame, the Red Raiders secured their seat in the Sweet 16 bracket of the March Madness tournament. Kristen Casey, a fourth-year animal science major from Buda, attended the Notre Dame game in San Diego and said she was excited about the win because that gives the whole team another chance to travel.
“I was biting my nails because it was like a really close score. Just the atmosphere and it was just, it was like, it’s hard to explain. It’s just really exciting and like, you can’t anticipate what’s gonna happen next,” Casey said.
The Court Jesters memberes are chosen based on audition, game attendance and availability. Potts said he went to all but three of the men’s basketball games and several women’s games throughout their regular season, which allowed him to travel with the team for March Madness.
He said one of the perks of being a Court Jester is the ability to attend the games for free, travel with the team and get guaranteed good seats.
“I didn’t go to the UT game here with the Court Jesters. I went as a student, where, you know, everyone camped out everything like that. That was so much more stressful trying to make sure you’re going to get a good seat,” Potts said. “Whereas with this, you get to have a good seat and you get to be close and know that you’re going to have a spot no matter what.”
Traveling with the team on such short notice can be both a thrill and a stressor, Casey said. While the games during spring break didn’t cause much stress for the band, she said that balancing school with travel can be difficult. Going into the game against Duke, both Court Jesters say they are looking forward to it because they think it could be Dukes head coach Mike Krzyzewski’s last game.
“I know right now he’s got, I think it’s 99 NCAA tournament wins. So I think the goal is to keep him from the 100 and hopefully, hopefully beat whoever we play next and get to keep going all the way to New Orleans next week,” Potts said.
