Texas Tech is celebrating First-Gen Week from Nov. 8-13 to raise awareness for first-gen students. The First Generation Transition and Mentoring Programs will be hosting events throughout the week.
Monday, Nov. 9:
The First-Gen week kick-off will be hosted at the Student Union Building North Plaza from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m.
There will be a self-care Zoom event with the Counseling Center from 2 p.m.- 3 p.m.
A student panel will be hosted over Zoom from 6 p.m.- 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 10:
A yoga class will be hosted over Zoom from 9 a.m.- 10 a.m.
“Real Talk with Rise: Instagram Live” will be hosted on the @TTURISE Instagram account from noon to 12:30 p.m.
There will be a virtual student organization fair on Zoom from 2 p.m.- 4 p.m.
“TTU First-Gen Virtual Mix & Mingle” will be held over Zoom from 6 p.m.- 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 11:
A meditation session will be hosted on Zoom from 10 a.m.- 11 a.m.
“Fist-Gen REcharge: Cooking Demo” will be hosted on Zoom from 1 p.m.- 2 p.m.
“Learning Styles & Study Skills” Zoom session will be hosted from 3:30 p.m.- 4:30 p.m.
“First-Gen Future Panel: Blazing the Trail” will be hosted on Zoom from 5 p.m.- 6 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 12:
A yoga class will be hosted over Zoom from 9 a.m.- 10 a.m.
"First-Gen Path to Grad School” will be hosted from 11 a.m. to noon on Zoom.
“First-Gen Champions Institute” will be hosted on Zoom from 9:30 a.m.- 2 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 13:
“First-Gen Photo” will be from noon to 12:15 p.m. on Zoom. Students are encouraged to wear their Tech First-Gen t-shirt for the photo.
“First-Gen Careers w/ the Career Center” will be on Zoom from 3 p.m.- 4 p.m.
All information from https://www.depts.ttu.edu/diversity/FGTMP/FirstGenWeek/events.php
