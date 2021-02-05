As COVID-19 continues to impact the world, vaccines can sound confusing to some members of the public. Texas Tech students share their common concerns over the COVID-19 vaccines.
A recent poll from the Pew Research Center showed 42 percent of Americans feel disinclined to receive the COVID-19 vaccine if it were to be available to them, according to the AARP website.
Samantha Hernandez, a junior accounting major from Plainview, said she personally would not hesitate to get the vaccine, but a lot of her family members remain cynical over its safety due to the belief that it was made too fast with a technology too recent to trust and the conspiracy of it having a microchip.
However, conspiracy theories aside, Dr. John Zak, a research scientist and professor of microbial ecology at Tech, said the notion of the COVID-19 vaccine to have been developed too quickly is a common piece of misinformation.
“This is not out of the blue, the technology to build these RNA vaccines has been worked on since SARS and MERS viruses,” he said.
Jowie Patano, a sophomore nursing major from Lubbock, said although she believed the vaccine was made in haste and was distributed a bit too early, the rapid growth of the pandemic made this understandable. She said she has already received her first dose of the vaccine.
Another reason for the COVID-19 vaccine's seemingly fast development is attributed to its unorthodox process of creation.
Zak said that contrary to the development of the flu, measles and mumps vaccine- those of which are commonly taken- COVID-19 vaccines do not use chicken eggs as their component. He said for flu, measles and mumps vaccines to be made, a virus must be injected into certain parts of a chicken egg and then incubated, thus taking a lot of time.
“COVID-19 vaccines are very different because they use a piece of genetic material called messenger RNA, which can be simply manufactured in a lab," Zak said. "So, you can wrap it up pretty quickly because you don’t need to grow anything."
This is also the reason why people naturally allergic to eggs develop allergic reactions to certain vaccines. The virus then developed from the eggs are attenuated, he said, meaning they are weakened for human use.
“So, with the messenger RNA, there’s no virus in us, there’s just this little messenger RNA making proteins that cause our immune system to learn how to respond to the virus when it sees it the next time,” Zak said.
As for the side effects, they are no different from a regular flu shot, Zak said. Some people may feel a slight ache and fever, but that is due to the immune system recognizing the vaccine as an invader because it is foreign body.
“I think what we lack in coming to those conclusions is critical thinking,” Zak said regarding people’s insistence to believe medical claims repeatedly proven to be false. “You have to go in and look at the real information and not take sound bites from television stations. Look at where the real science is conducted.”
Paola Barajas, a senior biochemistry major from Fort Worth, said it is “grandiose” for scientists, researches and doctors to be able to roll out something that has shown itself to be very successful amidst the chaos they too face.
“You know the reason that we get flu shots every year is because the virus is constantly mutating itself, it’s kind of like the same thing for COVID-19,” Barajas said.
