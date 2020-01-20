Senior Destinee Sevier, a kinesiology major from San Angelo, and senior Yaasmeen Khan, an animal science major from Dallas, pick up trash for community service with their sorority, Gamma Alpha Omega. Texas Tech students come together for community service in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday Jan. 20, 2019, at the Parkway and Cherry Point neighborhoods.