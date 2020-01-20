Rather than relaxing on a day off from school and work, Texas Tech students and Lubbock residents gathered to honor Martin Luther King Jr. with a day of volunteer work Monday.
MLK Day of Service is an opportunity to use one’s day off on MLK Day to act selflessly. As a way to give back to the community, multiple people in the area volunteered to pick up trash at 11 a.m. in the Parkway and Cherry Point neighborhoods.
Keri Shiplet, assistant director of Tech Center for Campus Life, said she helped start Tech’s involvement in this day of service last year. At that time around four to five people volunteered.
“So, I was excited to have a year to plan for this one,” she said regarding how she was able to bring in more volunteers for this year’s day of service.
Last year, Shiplet said she found different events around Lubbock and had students sign up for a certain event. This year, she wanted one large group of Tech community members volunteering together.
“I really wanted to do something that impacted the actual living community, and so, I talked to [Sam Sumner, assistant director in Tech University Outreach and Engagement],” she said. “He works on campus with community engagement, and he said that the 100 Black Men of West Texas do this every year. They come to this community, and they help clean up the trash and debris.”
Reggie Dial, president of the 100 Black Men of West Texas, said his organization was present to do their part in helping the community. He said the organization, which has been around for close to 30 years, has been taking part in the MLK Day of Service for around 15 years.
“It’s great to have the young people, especially these college students, out here because it shows their support for the community,” he said. “It shows their support not only for the university, but they are a part of the Lubbock community.”
Whether one has volunteered on MLK Day or not, this day of service may have an impact on the community and those who volunteer.
Jacob Phillips, a senior political science major from Shallowater, said he volunteered because he wanted to get more involved in community service.
“I saw this as an opportunity,” he said. “I didn’t have any class, didn’t have any events that I had scheduled prior, so I was like ‘Alright, let’s do it.’”
Through volunteering during this day of service, Phillips said people can learn a lot from King and how he always advocated for peace.
Marcus Graham, director of TRIO Student Support Services, said students signed up for the service day through Tech Connect.
“A lot of people celebrate or honor it as a day on and not a day off because a lot of places, especially government agencies, since it’s a national holiday were closed,” he said, “and so, sometimes people take this as a day to rest; not do anything. But we see it as a day on, not a day off.”
Regarding the importance of this event, Graham said people can learn more about King’s legacy and the values he stood for.
“Community service is always important,” Graham said. “It reminds us to give to our community.”
For those who still want to honor King, one can take part in the MLK Legacy March, which will start at 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Student Union Building near the Bookman statue, according to Tech Today.
Anna Burton, assistant director of Tech Student Leadership Development, said this will be the second year the march will take place on campus.
“The turnout here is amazing,” she said. “So, I’m hoping the same folks come out (Tuesday) and bring five friends, so we can make a really big visual impact and come together as a community.”
