On Saturday, April 17 members of the Texas Tech community hosted a peaceful protest to show support for the Black community in reaction to the death of Daunte Wright.
Connor Harper, a freshman music education major from San Antonio who organized the protest, said he decided to coordinate the event after Daunte Wright's death April 11.
“I think it’s best if we as a country stand in solidarity in regard to the horrific actions that have been taking place against marginalized communities,” Harper said. “As long as we just like spread the message that we are united against violence against marginalized communities, we will be better off.”
Harper said he hopes the protest shows that the Tech student body does not condone unjust killings and does not condone violence from police officers.
At the protest, Harper encouraged people to write on the sidewalk in chalk to spread awareness to the Tech community.
“Protect all not some” and “I’m feared bc of my melanin” were some of the many statements written on the sidewalk.
Protesters also wrote a list of names of Black men and women who have been killed by police officers, such as George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Tamir Rice.
“I’m Black. Why wouldn’t I stand up for myself, my future and everyone around me,” Makheda Matthew, a freshman kinesiology major from Wichita Falls, said.
Matthew wants people will stop seeing color because skin color does not make someone different from anyone else, she said. She hopes for justice for the people who have been killed by police officers.
Mya Daniel said she attended the protest because she wants to see people come together and not be divided by race.
“This is our generation. What’s happening next, that’s on us, and that’s going to affect our future generations,” Daniel said. “This is the time to get up and actually do something about things that are wrong.”
Daniel said she hopes to see the Black community and police officers come together to stop unjust killings.
“Personally, when I see a police officer, I feel scared, and I shouldn’t have to feel that way like no one should have to feel that way,” Daniel said.
Roman Konopa, a junior psychology major from San Antonio, said he wants to see more activism from the Tech community in the future and further protection of the Black student population.
“I need to use my voice as a white male to spread awareness and make a difference, especially in West Texas,” Konopa said.
