Black History Month began as a way to remember important people and events that occurred within the black community. By examining the media, students and staff around campus can learn how Blacks have influenced popular culture.
“African American musical innovators are the chief driving force behind every new thing we see in American popular music,” Michael Borshuk, a Texas Tech associate professor, said.
Borshuk specializes in African American literature and culture studies. He said he grew up with a deep appreciation for African American music from being around his jazz musician father, who played in the Detroit music scene.
There is a responsibility that coincides with the celebratory aspect of learning about black influences in popular culture, Borshuk said.
“We need to see how much the history of popular music has intersected with the history of racism and white supremacy in our country,” he said. “There is a really tangible inequality from who benefited from this creativity… that is something that has never been resolved.”
Assistant professor Bryan Hotchkins works in the Educational Psychology Leadership and Counseling Center in the College of Education. He said he believes popular culture has changed by the advent of social media.
Since social media has allowed direct access to people’s favorite artists, people can access entertainers at all times, Hotchkins said. Popular culture has changed but not for better or worse, it is just different.
“I believe music impacts the listener the greatest from ages 15-25,” Hotchkins said. “You will probably remember those lyrics more because you’re navigating adolescence and laying your foundation.”
Hotchkins said he believes it is important to educate others on black influences in popular culture because by focusing on the message, people can get insight on what they go through from their various works.
By watching and listening to those who have been censored, individuals can be reminded of the power Black individuals have had on everyone in popular culture, he said.
“What I share with my students is that I have a podcast called the Facade Podcast, where we break down the lyrics, and we talk about how these songs help students navigate racism on campus,” Hotchkins said. “To me, hip-hop is more interictal in navigating college campuses then people know about.”
When discussing influential people to come out of pop culture, Hotchkins said his top four in music are Kanye West, Lil Wayne, Andre 3000 and Drake. Outside of music, he said Daniel Kaluuya, Ava DuVernay and Colin Kaepernick.
Ally Griffin, a senior kinesiology major from Southlake, took a more sports-centered route when discussing influences.
Griffin said her influences growing up were mainly her parents, but one main person was Brazilian soccer player Ronaldinho. Currently, her list has expanded to Kobe Bryant, Lebron James, Colin Kaepernick, Michelle Obama and Kamala Harris.
“Kaepernick was the one who kneeled in 2016. He endured all of those hateful comments but still kept his character and stood on what he believed it,” Griffin said. “With Kamala and Michelle Obama, they changed America by being themselves, keeping up positivity with the protest and spreading generosity for little boys and girls like us.”
There was not enough representation for the black community in media, she said. As a Black woman, she felt that at least in the U.S. there could have been more representation.
Griffin said that her time in college, growing older and being on the women’s soccer team has changed the way she has used social media. As she grew and experienced situations globally and here at Tech, she learned to be cognizant of what goes online and to not overshare.
“Being that I am here at Tech, you have to realize that you are representing your school and for me, I am representing Texas Tech soccer as well,” Griffin said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.