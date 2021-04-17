The Texas Tech Co-Ed Cheer and Pom Squad saw success at the Pom and Cheer National Championships in Daytona Beach, Florida, with Co-Ed Cheer coming in second place and pom placing first in both pom and jazz.
Erin Alvarado, Tech Pom Squad head coach, said the team’s wins feel even more rewarding since this past year was challenging due to COVID-19.
“We went through so many changes, so many unknowns,” Alvarado said. “This year, I feel like it was one of our best performances we’ve ever done.”
The pom squad’s jazz dance was one of the hardest routines they have performed as it required a lot of technique, Alvarado said. The routine had 18 girls involved, which can make it challenging to dance at the same time.
For their pom routine at national’s, the team performed the same routine from 2020, and Alvarado said she believes it was more difficult than learning a new dance.
“I think it’s harder to sustain that level of focus for that long,” Alvarado said. “I was really proud of them.”
Bruce Bills, head cheer, STUNT and mascot coach, said he was proud of the Co-Ed team's success, especially given the difficulties this year.
“What I told them at nationals and after finals was this one routine does not define our year,” Bills said. “Second place is nothing to cry about, I mean, that is a great place to be.”
The routine was designed to showcase each of the cheerleaders’ skill elements, Bills said. It was a difficult routine, and the team did an excellent job by putting a lot of work into it both during and outside of practice.
“I was really encouraged by their energy and even after the fact that, yes, they were proud of the second place, and an accomplishment that is, but they also were driven,” Bills said.
The Co-Ed team was motivated after their placement in finals to get first-place next year, Bills said. As a coach, he said it is very exciting to see his team be self-driven and motivated to work hard in the future.
This past year consisted of a lot of hard work to prepare for nationals, and the team has made a lot of memories together, Bills said. The team had to work together because they knew the year was not going to be easy.
“Each of them bought into the process, and they trusted the process. They trusted each other,” Bills said. “I think that they just really joined together pushed through a lot of challenging elements.”
One of the biggest challenges faced by the team was not getting to practice any performance elements due to COVID-19, Bills said. When cheering at the Tech athletics events, they were in the stands and were unable to practice performing their skills like usual.
Bills said preparing for nationals was also different this year because he did not get to see how each team member performed under pressure at the home football games.
“We usually do performances on the field during one of the timeouts,” Bills said. “As a coach, I like to see who handles pressure, who can hit their skills multiple times, and just there’s a lot of performance elements that I look for.”
He is grateful for the Tech administration working with the spirit program to allow them to attend national's and for the National Cheerleader Association for organizing the competition with the safety of everyone in mind, Bills said.
Stephanie Rhode, Tech spirit program director, said she would love for the spirit program to build a dynasty and continue winning national championships.
When the spirit programs win, it helps attract future cheerleaders and Pom squad members to Tech, Rhode said. This year the spirit program had team members from 17 different states at the National Championship.
“We aspire to put the best product out there that we can,” Rhode said. “We want to keep making everyone proud.”
