When students enter the University Recreational Center, they see the 53-foot rock climbing wall that reaches the third floor. For the Tech Climbing Club, this wall is the centerpiece of their sport.
The members meet for practice about three times a week and for any special traveling occasion that may occur.
The president of Tech Climbing Club, fourth-year student studying information technology, Hayden Fears said the club has been a part of Tech since the mid-‘80s and developed during his tenure with 50 members.
The Kansas native said he has been climbing for three years and began his time on the wall after trying it out during his freshman year orientation.
“I’ve always kind of grown up in extreme sports (in) martial arts, competitive archery … but climbing really spoke to me on a level,” Fears said. “It was a chance to take all those skills and put it to a test.”
Fears said during his time as the president he wants to continue teaching climbers and give students an opportunity to be a part of a community.
“We have a lot of sports (that) are very much, go to practice (then) you go home and you go compete and that’s it. In climbing, we’ve always been that kind of oddball group,” Fears said. “You know, we’re an individual sport, but at the same time, we’re still a very local and vibrant community of itself.”
The treasurer, Jade Korber, said ever since she was a child she has been afraid of heights and though she is not over that fear, she has found ways through climbing she enjoys.
“I was always kind of taught that climbing is you know kind of top or upper sport only which are two disciplines of climbing that are what you see with the full length of our indoor wall that goes up to the third floor of the Rec and I kind of stayed away from it for that reason,” Korber, the Albuquerque, New Mexico native said.
“But here at Tech I was introduced to bouldering which is a discipline that you don’t go on a rope and you don’t typically go much higher than 15 feet, which was a lot more comfortable for me to do and that was something that I really enjoyed doing.
Korber, a fourth-year student said she joined the club with zero climbing experience and learned about bouldering, speed climbing and more.
“We have members that have never climbed it in their life until they join in a way I was in that position. So you absolutely need no experience,” Korber said.
Third-year civil engineering student, Rachel Dixon said she joined the rock climbing after her roommate introduced her to the club and has enjoyed the individual aspect of the sport.
Dixon said the sport is a mind game and to be successful at it, students have to believe in themselves and must be resilient when facing a certain route or height.
“If you think you can, then eventually after enough tries then you’re absolutely correct. That you can do it,” Dixon said.
Dixon said the times she meets with the club she said are relaxing and help her meet new people while working on her own love for the sport.
“In my experience, you have a little bit more of a better bond between the team because they’re not necessarily trying to knock each other out for different positions on the team to be able to play (here) it was just a really friendly crowd,” Dixon said.
