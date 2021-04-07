After a year of unexpected challenges and intense preparation, the Texas Tech Pom Squad and the Texas Tech Cheer Squad are heading to Daytona Beach, Florida, where they will be competing at nationals April 8-10.
The 2019 national champions did not have the chance to compete last year due to COVID-19, which afforded them extra time to improve their routine.
The COVID-19 pandemic not only had effects on nationals, but also on the team’s ability to practice together, Erin Alvarado, Tech Pom Squad head coach, said. The team often had to split up during practice to maintain COVID-19 guidelines. It was not until March that they were able to practice together in the arena.
“I think we made the best of a situation we couldn’t control, and I think people will be surprised to see how much we’ve grown, changed and evolved over the last year or two,” Alvarado said.
This competition will be the first nationals experience for most of the team, only eight members of the 27 have ever attended before. The preparation for this year’s competition consisted of both physical and mental preparation, Alvarado said.
“I think this year we’re prepared for anything,” Alvarado said. “Our team is so talented, and I am hopeful that they will be able to put their best product on the floor, and I think they will.”
Head cheer and mascot coach Bruce Bills said preparation for a competition is more than just hair and makeup. The athletes spend the year working on their skills and routines.
Tryouts begin in May the year before the competition, and they begin working early in the year to curate their routine, Bills said.
The Pom Squad will perform two dance routines at nationals. The cheer team will perform stunts, basket tosses, pyramids and tumbling, Bills said. The athletes have been practicing these skills for years, and some of the biggest challenges they have yet to face are mental ones.
“The thing I keep telling the team is to just breathe and take a moment and just do what you know how to do,” Bills said. “Once that happens, the team chemistry and the overall performance is something to watch and exciting to see.”
Reagan Gill, a Pom Squad member and junior nutritional science major from Houston, is one of the eight members on the squad who has previously competed in nationals. She said one of the coolest parts about the competition is being able to compete on the beach in Daytona.
The spirit program team members receive benefits such as nail salon, waxing, skincare and tanning services, Gill said.
The Tech Pom Squad has coordinated hairstyles, makeup and costuming, which fits their routine’s theme, Gill said. Every year there is an element of backstage preparation as they each add rhinestones to their costumes.
“We have two girls who looked for specific makeup to match our costumes, and it’s super exciting because she gave us a tutorial, so we could all learn how to do it,” Gill said.
COVID-19 made the whole process leading up to the competition unusual this year, Gill said. Rather than having their qualifying event in Las Vegas, they auditioned from Lubbock and they faced challenges with practice locations throughout the year.
For the nationals team, this past month has been all about nationals, holding practices almost every day. Gill said preparing for nationals consists of a lot of late nights, early mornings and intense weekend practices.
“It takes a lot of dedication and hard work, but it’s worth it because it’s all for nationals,” Gill said. “I can’t wait to finally be back and hopefully take home two national titles this year.”
