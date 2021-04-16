April 30 will be the 22nd annual Arbor Day event on Texas Tech’s campus. While COVID-19 restrictions have changed the way the event will look this year, Tech is committed to continuing the tradition of beautifying the campus.
Arbor Day began at Tech in 1938 by university president Bradford Knapp who was said to have been “depressed by the bareness of campus,” according to an article from The Southwest Collections Library. Knapp decided to dedicate a day every year to beautifying Tech’s campus and more than 20,000 trees and shrubs were planted by students and faculty on the first day of this new tradition.
The tradition continued for the next 10 years until Tech hired its first landscape architect, Elo Urbanovsky. Arbor Day then returned to campus in 1999 and has been a tradition ever since, Troy Pike, the Student Union and Activities administrator, said.
“Traditionally in years past, there have been around 2000 participants in Arbor Day every year,” Pike said. “And while we can’t have that many people this year due to COVID-19, we’re still very excited to be able to continue the tradition of the day.”
This year’s Arbor Day will have limited planting spaces available with staggered planting times to comply with the university’s safety guidelines and to keep everyone safe, according to the Student Activities Board website.
“Overall, we’re looking at around 500 people planting throughout the day this year in small shifts,” Pike said. “We’re not going to be able to do some of the other activities that are normally part of the celebration (due to COVID-19), but we’re focusing on getting back to the planting because that’s what’s most important to us.”
The Student Activities Board works closely with the Tech grounds maintenance crew during Arbor Day as grounds maintenance has specific landscape architecture that they maintain on campus, Pike said.
“While it’s called Arbor Day and our logo is a tree, we’re not actually planting trees on campus,” Pike said. “We usually help out and plant in the flowerbeds in the common areas of campus- Memorial Circle, the administration building, places like that.”
Arbor Day is not only a celebration of campus, but a way for students, faculty and staff alike to come together and strengthen the sense of community, Bethany DeLuna, a senior history major from Wichita Falls, said.
“The campus belongs to all of us, so I think it’s nice to have a hands-on experience in making campus beautiful as well as forming that community bond with everyone working together,” DeLuna said.
More than 150 student organizations at Tech get involved with Arbor Day each year as it is a fun and easy way to get involved and serve the Tech community, according to the Student Union and Activities website.
“We participate in Arbor Day every year either individually or as a whole organization,” Stacy Stockard Caliva, the Tech High Riders advisor, said. “One of our main values is serving the Tech and Lubbock community, so we’re always looking for ways to contribute.”
While some of the activities and events normally taking place during Arbor Day will not be happening this year, students will still be able to receive a t-shirt and a jellyfish air plant for participating while supplies last, according to the Student Activities Board website.
“One of my favorite aspects of Arbor Day is how fun they make the event,” Grace Howard, a junior natural resources management major from Tyler, said. “It’s an amazing thing to continue to make our campus beautiful, but the way that the day is ran makes it truly feel like everyone is coming together, regardless of being in different majors or organizations. I’ve actually met several of my friends through Arbor Days in the past.”
