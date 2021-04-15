Interior design alumna, Lindsay Carlile, won the Tahoe Quarterly’s Grand Design Award working alongside architect alumnus Keith Kelly. Their home design was chosen among hundreds of homes entered to the competition for its interior design, architecture and build.
The Nevada home was designed for Jack Wood who is also a Tech alumnus. This is the third house Carlile has designed for the Wood family, but Carlile said she originally declined the project due to it being so far from Lubbock.
“It’s about 45 minutes from Reno so there were a lot of layovers, a lot of missed flights and a lot of missed family time,” Carlile said. “When I first took this on, I knew it was going to be a big job and a once and a lifetime opportunity for me.”
The opportunity to connect and work with fellow Tech graduates made this project turn out the way it did, Carlile said.
Before Carlile had accepted the project, the architecture firm had already begun making interior design choices, and Carlile said she knew that her clients would not be happy with the work that had been done and wanted to make the home as close to the Wood family’s vision as possible.
Carlile spent two years working on the Tahoe home, but in total the project took four years. Having worked with the Wood family for several years in several homes, Carlile said she got to really know her clients and what they look for in a design.
“You have to get to know your clients and how they live,” Carlile said. “I don’t create a space because I like it, my job is to make it what they want not what I would want.”
In addition to distance, Carlile said one of the biggest challenges in the project was miscommunication. She said she is a very hands-on designer, and the California and Nevada contractors were not very used to seeing that from an interior designer.
It was her interior design education and 15 years of experience that set her apart from local designers in the area. Despite the challenges and miscommunications throughout the process, Carlile said that in the end, it was all worth it because the home turned out great.
“In the very end of the process, the builder complimented me,” Carlile said. “He said it was so different working with someone who is educated about construction and electrical and all that kind of stuff instead of coming in and just pointing and asking them to figure it out.”
Tahoe homes generally look very rustic and often have very natural elements to it. Carlile said she wanted to use this rustic style but give it some modern features. In total, the project cost over 10 million dollars.
Carlile said the Tahoe Grand Design Award is considered very prestigious in the home design community and it is an honor to even be nominated, let alone win first place. This is the first professional award Carlile has won, and she attributes a lot of the success to the builders and the architect.
“To even be nominated or published for this is an honor. It’s a really big deal, and I can say I am an award-winning designer now,” Carlile said. “They don’t do those kinds of awards locally.”
Although the award-winning home is aesthetically designed, Wood said it was never their intention to create a masterpiece. Ultimately, the purpose of the home was to entertain family and friends.
Wood said living in an award-winning home is not something he thinks about regularly, he believes it is mostly an accomplishment for the professionals involved.
As a businessman, he said he knows how to pull capable professionals together to create a great product, which is the strategy he used in having his home designed.
“There wasn’t a huge idea of creating anything historic or marvelous or something that would stand the test of time, but I think that’s exactly what we did,” Wood said.
