Those stressed about getting a seat at the Texas Tech men’s basketball game against Kentucky may not have to worry much longer, as the Tech Alumni Association will host a gameday watch party for anyone to attend.
The watch party will take place at 4 p.m. and will end about an hour after the basketball game ends on Saturday at the Frazier Alumni Pavilion at 2680 Drive of Champions.
Chris Snead, TTAA vice president for operations, said one does not need to reserve a spot at the event which will have multiple TVs for people to watch the game.
“I think we would like our members to do that,” he said regarding reserving a spot. “But really, it’s just show up. We’ll have that room set for 500 people. There’s not going to be a limit. We’re not going to turn anyone away.”
At the watch party, there will be close to 15 screens, which consist of two big projection screens and TVs ranging from 55 inches to 90 inches, displaying the game, Snead said.
“We’ll have an area that’s set up theater style, we’ll have some area that’s set cocktail-table style,” he said. “However you want to watch it. If you want to feel like you’re in the crowd there at the arena, you can sit on one side. If you want to feel like you’re at a sports bar, you can sit on that side.”
While watching the game, attendees will have the option to purchase concession food, such as hamburgers, hotdogs, nachos and drinks.
“We’ll have a full bar available for those that are of age,” he said. “We’ll have plenty of cold beverages.
The first 100 students who bring their student ID will be provided with a free meal voucher, he said.
“We’ll do some door prizes,” he said regarding other giveaways. “We’re going to give away a couple of bar tabs for the night, and we’re going to give away some t-shirts and stuff like that.”
Regardless of the festivities, Snead said he hopes an event like this can occur for future sporting events.
“We hope that if this is successful, we’ll be doing things like this before Saturday baseball games,” he said, “and then hopefully, if we get sellouts in the future, that you got a place for us to do this.”
