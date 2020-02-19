The Texas Tech Alumni Association is hosting the Spring Grad Fair from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Feb. 18-20 in the Mckenzie-Merket Alumni Center.
Students will get to try on rings, get a cap and gown, order announcements and more, according to the Tech Alumni Association website. The fair is not only for seniors, but also for students who have completed 75 hours or more and are eligible for the official Tech ring.
“A lot of it is for May graduates, which includes your cap and gown, your graduation announcement," Mandy Wiley, a director for infinity merchandise, said."You can talk to the Career Center, graduate school, La Ventana is here and we have a lady from Liberty Mutual and class rings for people who are eligible."
Students can have a professional portrait head shot taken with a cap and gown, Wiley said. If students like the picture, they will be able to purchase photographs.
John Spadaro, a sales representative for Oak Hall cap and gown, said no appointment is necessary for the fair. Caps and gowns can be purchased at the fair.
“For cap and gowns, it is based on height,” he said. “They come in three-inch intervals, so basically if you are 5 feet and 6 inches you would go into a 5-feet-6-inch to 5-feet-8-inch gown. The body type does change those sizes a bit, so it's best to come try it on before you buy.”
The regalia is also an option as a package which keeps the cost down, he said. Student can piece items together, but the cheaper way is the package.
“Get into the grad fair if you can,” he said. “If you can't make it to the grad fair, try to get to the Barnes and Noble bookstore sometime before the middle of April because they start to run out of sizes. Some will end up not being guaranteed the size they need.”
Guillermo Escobar, a senior studying industrial engineering major, said by coming to the grad fair, he was able to get sized and order his ring on time. He advises other students to come in and get everything done before time runs out.
“This event helps me get into preparation for graduation,” he said.
Students at the fair also have an opportunity to meet with Student Alumni Board members to get information about the benefits of Tech Alumni Association membership, according to the Tech Alumni Association website. Tech University Career Center is also there to help students search for jobs, along with graduate schools if students are thinking about furthering their education.
More information on the Spring Grad Fair is available at https://www.texastechalumni.org/s/1422/alumni/start.aspx.
