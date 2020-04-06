Kyndal Irwin, a Texas Tech alumna who graduated in 2009 with a bachelors of science in exercise science and again in 2018 with a bachelors of science in nursing, has volunteered to go to New York City in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Irwin is currently a nurse in Lubbock, she said. She took a leave of absence from her job to go volunteer with Krucial Staffing in New York City hospitals.
"I got here on Saturday, and it's just through a staffing company," she said. "It's for 21 days."
She hopes to get her assignment for the hospital soon, she said. Some people have gotten theirs in as little as one day, while others have taken four days to get an assignment.
"They'll just place us where we're needed," Irwin said. "It could be what I'm used to. It could not be. It is 21 straight 12-hour shifts."
It will either be a morning or a night shift, Irwin said. It will either be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. shift or 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. shift.
Irwin says she had seen the videos of all of the nurses and how understaffed they are.
"I was just like, while we are slower at this time at my current job," she said, "I might as well go help where they need people and help where I can."
Before she left, Irwin said she was very pumped about it and very excited and ready to go.
"Once I got on the plane, I was like 'oh my gosh, this is really happening,'" she said. "They told us, 'you can have expectations for what you're about to experience, but it's probably not going to be anything like what you're picturing.'"
Irwin is keeping all of her family and friends updated through a Facebook page, Taking on the BiG Apple.
