Fashion trends have a way of making a comeback, and this Texas Tech graduate turned a love for vintage clothing into a business of her own by reselling thrifted finds.
Meagan Cervantes, a Lubbock native, is the owner of West Emerald, an Instagram boutique that resells vintage finds that have come back in style.
“I was really into thrifting all throughout college, and I started picking up really cool vintage pieces, and my family and friends encouraged me to start a business because thrifting and vintage clothes are becoming a trend,” Cervantes said.
After graduating Tech in 2019 with a degree in political science, Cervantes said her original plan was to attend law school. This business started as a side hustle to help pay for it.
“I graduated in December (of 2019) and COVID-19 hit a few months later, so it was hard for me to find a job. That’s when I started my resale business and it ended up working out well for me,” Cervantes said. “Now, I’ve put going to law school on pause because I’m really enjoying this.”
West Emerald is environmentally friendly as the pieces sold come from last-chance stores, Cervantes said.
“Millions and millions of pounds of clothes go to landfills every day, so I really try to find what’s trending and what people would enjoy in these warehouses as a way to give the clothes a second chance, so they don’t end up in the landfill,” Cervantes said.
With 90s street wear becoming a popular trend, there are a lot of hidden gems that have been thrown out just to come back in style, Cervantes said.
“Meagan has an eye for good finds, which is why she’s done so well. It’s not something that anyone could just go to a thrift store and find something and think, ‘Oh yeah, this is vintage,’ you really have to have an eye for it like Meagan,” Yvette Franco, a senior speech language and hearing sciences major and a long-time friend to Cervantes from Odessa, said.
As West Emerald is run through Instagram, the clothes, jewelry and accessories are sold in an auction-like process. Cervantes said she will post the finds as they come and customers message the account directly to purchase. Once the item is sold, customers are able to pick it up from Cervantes in Lubbock.
“I find that Instagram is what works best for me. I’ve tried other methods such as an online site or Facebook, but I’ve found that Instagram is best especially for my target audience, which is young adults,” Cervantes said. “It’s so much faster for customers to message me and buy something rather than going through the process of a website.”
Cervantes also hosts occasional pop-up shops for customers to shop West Emerald in-person.
“She had her first pop-up shop around this time last year and was really nervous for it because it was the first one,” Franco said. “We didn’t really expect many people to come by, but within the first 30 minutes, there was an amazing turnout. Every time she has a pop-up her support just continues to get bigger.”
Cervantes said her eventual goal is to have a storefront for West Emerald as well as hosting pop-up shops in different major cities in Texas to expand her business.
The best way to keep up with West Emerald and announcements for pop-up shops is through Instagram at @shopwestemerald, Cervantes said.
“I honestly never saw myself as a business owner, it wasn’t ever my intention to really do this, but I have found it so rewarding, and it’s been something I’ve really enjoyed,” Cervantes said. “West Emerald is growing really quickly as demand for these styles increases.”
