Choosing a major can be a difficult decision for college students. Many students end up switching their major throughout college as they begin to learn more about their career goals.
Libby Bengtson, a senior biochemistry major from Denver, said she switched her major two times. She started college as a chemical engineering major and then changed it to chemistry before finally deciding on biochemistry.
Bengtson wanted to be a doctor most of her life, but when she got to college, she second-guessed herself and decided not to pursue medicine, she said.
Shortly after starting her engineering program, she realized she would be happier working in medicine, Bengtson said.
“It was kind of a hard decision because it was my second semester of college, and it’s your first time being on your own and making your own decisions for your future,” Bengtson said. “It’s kind of hard to determine exactly what you want to do.”
The decision took some time to make and she had to go back and forth on it to determine what the best decision was, Bengtson said. It is difficult to not know for certain what career to pursue as a student.
“I was lucky that I switched early because I didn’t really lose any credits,” Bengtson said. “I have friends that switched later, and it was a lot harder for them because they lost a lot of credits and had to go to school a lot longer.”
Catherine Nutter, senior director for University Advising, said switching majors is common for students. National data available suggests nearly 30 percent of all students switch majors while in college.
“Sometimes students switch majors because they’ve gathered more information and are more knowledgeable in what they want,” Nutter said.
Another reason students find themselves switching majors is they did not conduct enough research on the major before starting the degree plan, Nutter said. Once they start the major, they realize it is not what they were expecting, and it does not fit their set of strengths.
For students considering switching majors, it is important to research what aspect of the major is not working, Nutter said. Students should also determine what skills they have that they want to use more.
“Talk to your current academic advisor about options,” Nutter said. “I encourage folks to talk with somebody before they make a major change.”
It can be difficult for students to know what all of their options are when choosing a major, Nutter said. Texas Tech offers over 150 different majors, which can be overwhelming to determine which one is the best fit for students.
“Fortunately, we have an office on campus that helps students figure that out,” Nutter said. “Explore Advising, that’s exactly what they’re here for.”
Cassandra Schmitt, Assistant Director of Explore Advising, said Explore Advising partners with students to help them understand all the degree options available at Tech.
“What we do is we work with students to figure out what their interests are, what are their career goals, what really drove them to higher education, and help narrow down those options and find the best-fit major for them,” Schmitt said.
Explore Advising consists of advisers from a variety of backgrounds, Schmitt said. The advisers can also help students get connected with different colleges and specific major advisers.
The advising program mainly works with students who have not declared a major yet, Schmitt said. Sometimes changing majors is not necessary, and a student can work toward their goals by solely adding a minor or a concentration.
“I think Explore is so much broader than just changing majors,” Schmitt said. “We’re actually trying to help people to determine what they are actually striving for.”
It is important for students to know they are never stuck in their major if it is not working for them, they always have other options, Schmitt said.
“I think it’s vital to make sure that everybody feels like there’s a place to feel connected on campus,” Schmitt said.
