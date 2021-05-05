As the temperature increases and the risk of contracting COVID-19 decreases, students are looking for summer vacation destinations. As vacation spots open again to the public after over a year of regulations and closures, it can be tricky to navigate planning a vacation during this transition period.
Planning a vacation during the summer can be exciting, but there are several factors to consider before deciding to go on a trip. Students particularly have financial limitations to their travel as well as safety issues to look out for.
One of the easiest ways to plan a trip is to reach out to a travel advisor, Shelli McGee, manager of National Travel agency in Lubbock, said.
“Summer travel this year is going to be pretty limited, the key is to plan in advance,” McGee said.
Within the U.S., students can easily plan road trips to state parks, such as Palo Duro Canyon, visit the beach in Galveston and Port Aransas or visit neighboring states’ cities, such as Taos, N.M., Roswell, N.M., New Orleans and Denver.
McGee said she recommends college students take this summer as an opportunity to explore Mexico because it is not too pricey and is easy to enter and return from with a passport and a negative result on a COVID-19 test.
Even as states open for travel, attractions may be limited or even non-existent in some areas. In this case, nature-based activities could be the best option for summer.
Buena Vista, Colorado offers white water rafting trips for beginner and advanced rafters for between $50 and $100, and they provide any gear that will be needed, Natalie Kreski from River Runners, said.
“It’s a great opportunity to get outdoors,” Kreski said. “You do go through the Browns Canyon national monument park, and it’s a great experience for anyone interested in outdoor activities.”
In addition to being aware of local and state guidelines, McGee said it is important for college students to be prepared for any situation when traveling. She recommends for students to travel in groups, especially when visiting an unfamiliar area.
In a typical year, the Outdoor Pursuits Center on campus would organize trips for students where they can hike, camp and kayak their way through nature. Although the OPC is not currently offering these services, students can still rent gear on a budget, Chris Peterson from the OPC, said. OPC rentals range from $3 to $6 a day, with the most expensive item being a four-person tent.
“We can pretty much outfit you with everything but a sleeping bag, the one big thing COVID does not allow us to rent out,” Peterson said. “Most of the hard equipment that’s a little bit harder to come by, we pretty much have in stock.”
Packing extra food and water and avoiding outdoor activities during peak temperature times can be a lifesaver during the summer, and it is important to be cautious of the heat, Peterson said.
Students can visit the OPC at the Student Recreation Center on the Texas Tech campus to get travel advice from experienced explorers. While the OPC focuses on nature-based trips, Peterson recommends for students to check out local art museums in Santa Fe, N.M. and the rodeos in the DFW and Houston areas if outdoor activities are not of interest.
“We can recommend a lot of different places we’ve been out of the state, you know, out of Texas, half a dozen times just in our time at Tech,” Peterson said. “A lot of the OPC’ers are really passionate about the outdoors and love sharing this information.”
