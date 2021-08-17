On Tuesday, students gathered at the Student Union Building on Texas Tech's campus for a day full of free activities, t-shirt’s and food. The SUB Open House is organized by the Student Activities Board as a way to welcome freshmen to campus during Raider Welcome.
And in line with COVID-19 restrictions having been loosened, it was a lot different experience than last year.
“We did not get to do much last year, so people are definitely going to get out and meet friends,” Blake Connell, a third-year microbiology major from Murphy, said. “It was really hard to meet people during all that. It is a great opportunity to come out, meet people, and win some free stuff as a welcome back to campus.”
According to Meagan Trujillo, a third-year Nursing major from Dumas, staff members working the open house want to make students, especially freshmen, feel more welcome on campus.
She said college is a change in every student's life and meeting new people is something they look forward to. By hosting events, the Student Activities Board works to help students transition into the next semester.
“The transition is very different for everyone, but I do think it helps for students to be excited about something starting off the school year,” Trujillo said. “I believe the purpose of this is to get students on campus, welcome them here, and make them feel at home.”
During the 2020 SUB open house, almost nothing was there because of the impacts of COVID-19. The few things that were there were outside to allow social distancing.
“It was pretty empty and there weren’t as many people on campus,” Miranda Tello, a second-year biology major Sachse, said.
Along with meeting new people and winning prizes, students were given the opportunity to get in touch with organizations. A student organization fair gave students a chance to discover their options.
Many organizations are set-up to help students succeed in their major. There are over 450 organizations that students can get involved in.
“I think the reason behind the organization fair is so that more students can get more involved in student life and they are able to find clubs that will advance them in the careers that they choose to do and advance them personally,” Austin Green, a second year finance major from Pearland said.
Along with organizations that help students with their majors, the student organization fair had a variety of booths to offer opportunities for other student life involvement. Being in an organization makes students feel included and welcome on campus.
Some organizations are appealing to people because of their own interest. The student organization Smile reaches out to their community and offers volunteer programs.
“I learned about this amazing organization called Smile, and they strive to work within the Lubbock community,” Green said. “I am really interested in pursuing that club, because I do want to give back to the community that I am currently residing in. For me it is important to show appreciation and the culture of Lubbock.”
Throughout Raider Welcome week there will be several other events for students to be involved in. Welcome week began Aug. 11, and ends Aug. 28. For more information on events, visit the Texas Tech Website.
