Coffee shops provide the community with more than just beverages, especially during COVID-19. In college towns, such as Lubbock, coffee shops offer a good atmosphere for studying and getting work done in a comfortable and inviting setting.
Randall Jackson, co-owner of Monomyth Coffee, said he is happy to contribute to the community and make people happy with good coffee. He opened the shop with his brother after he graduated from Lubbock Christian University.
“We love the community of Lubbock, the young professionals that live out here and the people who work downtown,” Jackson said. “We have a pretty big presence of all ages and races, and it’s a pretty good mixture since we’re between Tech and downtown.”
Monomyth Coffee customer favorites are the vanilla latte, bourbon maple latte, black coffee and cappuccinos. Jackson said he enjoys sharing these drinks with people and introducing them to different types of coffee.
Jackson said a key part of Monomyth Coffee is the atmosphere inside. If someone is not a regular coffee drinker, going to a new coffee shop can be intimidating, but Jackson hopes Monomyth Coffee makes the experience welcoming and inviting to everyone.
“I don’t know if you’ve ever been to a coffee shop where you feel like you don’t belong or like they know something that you don’t, but we sure hope people don’t feel like that when interacting with us,” Jackson said. “We want to meet people at their understanding of coffee, get them what they want and make their day.”
Keely McMillan, a sophomore creative media industries major from Lubbock, said she has tried every coffee shop in Lubbock, and her top three favorites are TOVA Coffeehouse, Monomyth Coffee and He-Brews Coffee. The Starbucks on 19th and Quaker inside Market Street is also a good option for students to study at because they are open 24 hours, she said.
McMillan said she did not really enjoy coffee until she came to college. She wanted to find new places to study and noticed that many other students go to coffee shops. Going to coffee shops gave her an opportunity to get out of her dorm, focus on her work and meet new people, she said.
As she started going to coffee shops more frequently, her love for coffee grew, she said. The terms studying and coffee shops became one and the same to her.
“I think coffee shops are a good study environment because there can be some accountability when there are people around, even if you don’t know them,” McMillan said.
Abby Kitzmiller, a sophomore psychology major from The Woodlands, said she goes to coffee shops to study, especially since she has so many online classes. It is helpful for her to change up the environment in which she does her work every once in a while.
Kitzmiller also began going to coffee shops in college. She said that where she grew up, there were not a lot of local coffee shops, so she was excited to try new ones when she came to Lubbock.
Her favorite coffeehouses to study at are He-Brews Coffee and Monomyth Coffee, she said. Her typical order is an iced vanilla coffee with almond milk.
“I think whenever you’re at your house or apartment it is easy to get distracted, and oftentimes you end up in your bed instead of at a desk or something,” Kitzmiller said. “It’s just what has worked for me since I’ve been in college. I would honestly say I’ve been more since COVID-19 started. I just need to get out of the house."
