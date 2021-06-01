COVID-19 has canceled a year’s worth of study abroad trips but on May 18, the Study Abroad program sent the first group of students since the pandemic began to the Texas Tech University Center in Sevilla to complete their coursework.
The three summer programs in Spain are engineering, sociology and global terrorism and Spanish.
Senior Study Abroad counselor Lanna Sheldon said the students have explored the City of Sevilla and completed orientations for their particular programs.
“This is the first group of students that Tech has sent out [abroad] and the study abroad office as well as the students who have pursued these opportunities for several semesters have put in a lot of effort, work and organization into their semesters abroad,” Sheldon said. “[Students] are very happy to finally be there and we [the study abroad office] are equally happy to support them as they travel abroad.”
No one abroad is required to have the COVID-19 vaccine; however, all students and faculty on the international trip are required to follow all Spanish laws including the guidelines regarding the global pandemic.
“What we are seeing is that the countries and locations that students have chosen for their study abroad programs often times have stricter COVID protocols, policies and procedures than what we are currently experiencing here on campus or in the state of Texas in general,” said Whitney Longnecker, director of Study Abroad.
The Spanish protocols include a nation-wide mask mandate for both indoor and outdoor public spaces, social distancing among groups and a limited capacity in events.
Katherine Mote, a chemical engineering major from Andrews, is one of the students in the engineering study abroad group. Mote said she and her fellow students wear masks everywhere except their host families’ home. Exploring a big city is a surprise to her.
“It’s really interesting [to see Spain] since I have never lived in a big city and also a city like this is very compact, very vertical; like there are no house it’s all apartments and buildings,” Mote said. “Everyone walks everywhere and it’s just really interesting living in such a compact space.”
One impact COVID-19 has had on the program is the amount of tourism within Sevilla has been limited, meaning students can avoid crowds.
“The city itself is usually full of tourist and right now our students are able to go out and about freely and enjoy the city without all the crowds,” Sheldon said. “Things are still open, like museums and monuments and [students] are able to have a really wonderful experience that no other student group has ever had just because there are not as many of tourists in the city.”
Some courses in Sevilla are offered through a hybrid model to help accommodate social distancing guidelines and allow students to see what Spain has to offer.
“Other than a much lighter course load [while abroad], the classes and the professors are really geared towards your experience here in Spain,” Mote said. “The professors understand that you need to go out and explore. The professors have also been here multiple summers so they can tell you places to go and sights to see.”
For students who wish to study abroad, Longnecker said the study abroad decision-making process takes about a year in advance to plan out; therefore, those interested should reach out to a study abroad counselor for information on future travels.
“We definitely recognize that there could be some anxiety or hesitation over international travel at this time because of the on-going pandemic,” Longnecker said. “To students, families and others who may be supporting their study abroad journey, we want them to know that this is something that Texas Tech University takes very seriously; the health and safety of our students is our utmost concern.”
Mote said studying abroad is a valuable experience and anyone considering it should explore both local and tourist locations to receive the full experience.
“This is not an opportunity you are going to get again outside of study abroad. Even if you go on a six-week long vacation, I don’t think that really would be the equivalent of study abroad and living with a host family, getting their meals and getting to explore the culture,” Mote said.
