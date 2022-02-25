Study abroad is one of the many opportunities that Texas Tech provides for its students to enhance their education and experiences.
This program is available to all students and gives them the chance to gain credit while studying in different countries and gain firsthand international experiences.
“So, Texas Tech offers over 300 programs in over 50 countries to Texas Tech students,” Andrea Nowak, the Study Abroad program coordinator and adviser Europe outside the United Kingdom and Spain, said. “They range from your normal study abroad where you take classes abroad and to research abroad, internships abroad and service abroad so you can do community service. We also have programs like I mentioned in over 50 countries, but these are in all six continents.”
Some locations for these study abroad trips, Nowak said, are very unique in that Tech has its own campuses in different locations of the world.
Some of the more popular campuses around the world, Nowak said, include one in Seville, Spain and the more recently built campus located in Costa Rica.
“It's very immersive but there's also great opportunities for students who are really wanting to learn a language,” Nowak said. "But also, students who are pre-health majors, they are able to shadow. It's a great opportunity for architecture and engineering students. Our campus in Costa Rica is fairly new, I believe this year they just did their first graduating class, so that's super exciting. Costa Rica is a really great location for students who may be looking for a more nontraditional site.”
Studying abroad, Nowak said, is something that has been incredibly popular among Tech students for a while, even during the pandemic students’ interest in traveling remained the same and even strengthened since the pandemic.
The types of experiences and learning curves that students will be faced with are some that cannot be paralleled in a traditional classroom setting.
“This is a journey that I didn't know anything about,” Donovan Satchell, a fourth-year global studies student from Plano, said. “But I didn't feel lost or confused, in a way, because I always knew who my point of contact was to make sure I was safe. And when I got there, they checked in on us, they provided us with different safety tips, and you do like a training before you go over cultural intelligence and health and safety. So, I felt prepared before I left, and I think that's what sets Texas Tech apart.”
The best thing about study abroad, Satchell said, is that he never felt alone.
Satchell said that a part of the experience was stepping out of his comfort zone and having to meet new people, make decisions and form relationships he otherwise wouldn’t have had the opportunity to do.
“I think it's okay to be uncomfortable because that allows room for growth,” Satchell said. “And so, if you're uncomfortable, because you don't know people that provides an opportunity to get to know people, whether that's locals in the community, or other people that are also studying abroad. So, it can definitely be frightening but especially at Texas Tech, the resources and community are there. There's always going to be uncertainty, but once you get acclimated to whatever it is you're studying, you'll feel that sense of comfort.”
Satchell said he studied abroad in Jordan his freshman year and until now it is still one of the best experiences he has had at Tech.
The best advice that he can give, Satchell said, is to seize the opportunity and to find a way to travel and to study abroad if it is something that a student is considering.
“Honestly, I learned that the world is a lot bigger than the United States,” Bertram Gray a third-year political science student from Arbour, Michigan, said. “I kind of knew that, but I never got to experience it. Then going out of the country for the first time, that was one of the biggest things I learned. I learned how to interact with people with limited knowledge of the language, culture and just learning basic stuff like how to conduct yourself in a different space.”
Gray said his biggest struggle was the language barrier. Although he had learned Arabic prior to traveling to Amman, Jordan, he said actually being in an Arabic speaking city gave him so much more than he could’ve learned sitting in a classroom.
His best advice, Gray said, is for students to pick a country that interests them, whether this means doing more research or taking more classes, he said that the experience is so much better being somewhere that interested him.
“The study abroad definitely stood out to me and how Texas Tech wants us to go try these,” Gray said. “The money is there, and they are willing to throw money at you, and they're getting outreach in all these countries. They have campuses in a lot of these countries, so they want the students to go do it. So, they're pushing us to do it. And Texas Tech, they’re a champion for us trying to experience and I really appreciate the school for doing that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.