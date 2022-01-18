On Tuesday, Jan. 18, University Student Housing hosted the MLK Legacy Walk Reflection Route at Memorial Circle to honor the life and works of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. following MLK Day on Monday.
The event kicked off with an opening speech and a wreath placing ceremony and students then proceeded to walk around Memorial Circle and consider reflection questions on MLK’s life.
Emily Dempsey, a junior from Grapevine who serves as the VP of Programming and Co-Chair of the Leadership Inclusion Team for the Residence Halls Association, talked about what Texas Tech students can gain from these kinds of events.
“It’s important for Texas Tech students to recognize how MLK was a revolutionary in advocating for desegregation,” Dempsey said. “MLK is not just another day off of school, it’s an opportunity to reflect on the man MLK was and how he sacrificed his life for what he believed in.”
Leah Beard, a junior studying Supply Chain Management from Shoreline, Seattle, serves as the VP Administration and Finance for RHA.
Beard discussed the need for events like the MLK Legacy Walk.
“It is important for TTU to emphasize the importance of MLK Jr. Day because it was not just another day in history,” Beard said. “But his life contributed to life change that gives many the freedoms they experience today. That in all things, we forget that truly there is more we have in common than what divides us.”
Following the wreath placing ceremony, students had the opportunity to walk around Memorial Circle and stop at different points to reflect on the importance of King’s teachings.
“The MLK Legacy March helped emphasize the importance of equality, love, and service,” said Grace Schubert, a sophomore from Goliad studying Agriculture Communications. “It’s important we continuously educate the teachings of Dr. King so we do not repeat history.”
Nevaeh Mountain, a freshman Advertising student from Dallas, reflected on Dr. King and how the causes he fought for have impacted her as a woman of color.
“Something I’ve learned from MLK is to not harbor any hate for those who look down on me for the color of my skin. MLK was not a perfect man, but neither are we the perfect human beings. We learn from our experiences, and in order to grow, you must be comfortable with being uncomfortable. Standing up for what you believe in is right. It means something to someone,” said Mountain.
Texas Tech University Student Housing thanks Anna Burton, the Assistant Director Student Leadership Development for Residence Life, for organizing this event and making it possible.
University Student Housing and the Division of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion will be presenting more events through Monday, Jan. 24 to continue celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Students can find a detailed list of events taking place this week on the University Student Housing’s website.
