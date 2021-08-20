Students participated in building homes for the East Lubbock community on Aug. 20, during Raider Welcome as a part of community service opportunities.
For many years, the Texas Tech tradition came about when University Student Housing partnered with Habitat for Humanity in Lubbock, Habitat Executive Director Christy Reeves said.
Habitat builds about four to six houses a year, Reeves said. Each house costs about $90,000 and is all raised by donations. The project to build 70 homes in East Lubbock is estimated to take 10 years.
“We love the Texas Tech housing department for doing Red Raider Welcome,” Reeves said. “If they don't get on the bus, they go to their room and knock on the door and get them out of bed, and they bring them out.”
About 15 students from each dorm were shuttled to the building site this year. In previous years, Reeves said about 50 students volunteered for the building.
Tiana Hammock, a first-year pre-nursing major from Dallas, volunteered at the building site on Friday. She said she participated because she likes giving back to the community.
“I've done a couple of volunteer work back at home,” Hammock said. “But I've never done anything with Habitat for Humanity, so when I saw the opportunity to do it today, I thought I need to jump on.”
Project Manager Brittany Morgan said the main drive for students is to participate in community service is being able to support a good cause.
“Honestly, just from the goodness of their heart to just come out and hope for a good cause, because you're coming out here and you're helping somebody change their life,” Morgan said.
For volunteer opportunities, Habitat will host their 2021 Blitz Build from Sept. 6-18. The organization’s goal is to build three houses in 13 days, working from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to Habitat's website.
No construction skill is needed but closed-toed shoes are required. Volunteers must sign up on the website and complete the waiver forms to participate.
“Any of the student organizations on campus, if they need community service, anybody who has any kind of issue and they have to do community service we love it,” Reeves said. “We will let them come.”
For more information visit lubbockhabitat.com
