On Jan. 11, Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec announced that the university would be providing three wellness days for students where there will be no classes. These days are scheduled to be on Feb. 26, March 19 and April 6.
Kamryn Mendoza, a sophomore journalism major from San Antonio, said she works closely with President Schovanec in the President’s Select organization. While she did not impact the decision directly, she said that Schovanec did consider their opinions on the matter after the fact.
“A lot of people were emailing him and contacting him saying that’s not enough time for students to have rest days,” Mendoza said. “I think it just depends on the course load and, like, the major because some majors have it pretty easy and then others have it really hard.”
In past years, the spring break holiday has gained a reputation for being the week that college students travel and party. However, many students just intend to take some time for themselves, catch up on homework and practice self-care.
Mendoza said she hopes students will be considerate of others during the wellness days in whatever they choose to do with them. Her break will be spent in Lubbock most likely practicing self-care.
Richard Williams, a junior creative media industries major from Houston, said he also recommends practicing self-care and avoiding travel. He said college takes a lot out of students mentally, physically, emotionally, financially and stressed the importance of mental fitness.
“I am going to spend my wellness days the same way I would have spent my spring break,” Williams said. “ I am just going to take some time to relax and try to forget about the stress of school for the few days that I can before having to hop back on the train full speed and finish out the rest of the year.”
Students who want to travel likely still will, Williams said. He also said that because of this he disagrees with the university’s decision to remove spring break from this semester’s calendar.
“I feel as though with it being a global pandemic, we should have wellness days anyway along with our break because spring break isn’t just a travel break,” Williams said. “It's more of a mental break in the middle of the longest semester that we have.”
Most students cannot afford to travel anywhere during spring break, so having a week-long break would just be good for all student’s mental health, he said.
Jake Montenero, a freshman finance major from Round Rock, said he thinks the decision to incorporate wellness days was a solid plan for reducing the risk of spreading COVID-19.
“They acted in everyone's best interest,” Montenero said. “The school has to maintain a public image that it obviously doesn't want to spread the virus, it wants to keep its students safe, and I think it was a good PR move.”
Montenero said his only complaint is that the wellness days are not conducive to catching up on much homework or give them adequate time to relax. Three days off is enough time, but it is not a real vacation if the days are spread apart.
“I think I will probably be catching up on homework, playing video games or just relaxing in my dorm room,” Montenero said. “I wish they would've scheduled it a little bit better but I can't complain considering we’re in a pandemic.”
To find information about Tech’s COVID-19 resources, visit Student Health Services.
