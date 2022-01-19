When choosing a college, students have many things to take into consideration. The first college may not be the right fit, but students have the opportunity to transfer. Students come from all over the place to attend Texas Tech University, and some of those are transfer students.
Whether it is adjusting to class or campus sizes, finding friends or adjusting to a new life, transfer students face different experiences.
“I’ll say it’ll be different in class size it can be drastically different because junior colleges, let’s say classes are way smaller. So at Texas Tech, It’s way bigger,” Francis Nizigiyimana, a fourth-year environmental engineering student from Burundi, East Africa, said. “And I’ll also say that maybe as a transfer student classes tend to be a little bit faster as there’s a lot on the syllabus to cover compared to junior colleges, in my opinion. So it’s just a different style of education.”
Nizigiyimana, a student assistant at the admissions office, said that professors handle larger classes, so they may not have time to accommodate all of their students.
Transferring from South Plains Junior College, Nizigiyimana said the classes were smaller and more hands-on.
“Back then, it’s only a two year college so I wanted to get my Master’s in Environmental Engineering,” Nizigiyimana said. “The only way to do that was to transfer to Texas Tech.”
Cammarie Simonis, a first-year University studies student from Flower Mound, said Tech offers a number of resources for transfer students.
“A transfer student coming into Tech should expect to be thrown a lot of information at once but also have a lot of resources and people there to walk you through the process,” Simonis said. “I honestly was so nervous to transfer in the middle of the year but the reality isn’t as scary because of how much help and support Tech gives you.”
Nizigiyimana said the admissions office helps students during their transfer process.
The transfer process can be stressful due to the number of steps a student has to take during their application, Simonis said.
“There’s a ton of steps to take and it takes a lot of patience. With that, everyone in Tech admissions was super friendly when trying to help out,” Simonis said. “The thought of potentially transferring could be scary or exciting depending on who you are and what your situation is. I think one thing to remember is that it’s not a bad thing if you feel the desire to be somewhere else than you originally planned.”
Jacqueline Vazquez, a second-year accounting student from North Richland Hills, said she has only been here a week, and the environment has been so welcoming.
“In the couple days of attending Tech I can really see that all professors really care about helping their students succeed,” Vazquez said. “I recommend for students to also be outgoing and talk to your teachers and other students as this can help your chances in succeeding. Attend all the transfer events to meet people and look at what they offer, it will only help.”
Vazquez said she knew Tech was the school for her when the business students received a rundown and were assured that if they put in their part in working hard, they would succeed.
For Simonis, the comfort of being on campus made her want to transfer.
“I transferred to Tech because just visiting one weekend I felt immediately more comfortable here than I had at my last campus,” Simonis said. “I love the student life and the way everyone is so nice. It’s a great time here.”
Simonis said it is important for transfer students to give themselves time to adjust to a new school.
“Advice I would give to a transfer student is that you have to give yourself grace while adjusting,” Simonis said. “Not everything just feels easy and natural. It’s a lot of change at once so it’s okay to give yourself a break for not knowing everything right off the bat.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.