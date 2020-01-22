Just this past weekend, many students were seen camping out outside of the United Supermarkets Arena as early as the night before the Tech men’s basketball game against Iowa State.
With the upcoming game against Kentucky, students may camp out in order to ensure good seats, prizes or to simply be the first ones in the stadium.
Although not every student camps out the night before the game, some may still show up hours early and wait outside in the cold to show school spirit.
“If the basketball game we’re hosting has College Gameday coming into town, that definitely increases the time I would spend camping out for a basketball game,” Ryan Taylor, a junior electrical engineering major from Roanoke, said. “I would show up at probably 6 p.m. or 7 p.m. the night before the game if it’s a 5 p.m. game.”
Taylor said it is worth it to camp out not only to get the best seats possible, but also to socialize with other students and partake in a unique, once-in-a-lifetime-experience of being a Tech student.
William Sklenka, a senior computer engineering major from Houston, said he would invest hours waiting outside the stadium in order to make sure he gets into the game as well as increase his chances of winning free items.
It may seem a bit extreme from an outside perspective to wait outside in the cold to see a game, but for many Tech students, it is a way to honor their school and show their pride, he said.
“Most people think it is crazy, but it simply goes to show how much people support their school and team,” Sklenka said.
Aside from getting assured seats or free items, some students, like Ty Johnson, a sophomore energy commerce major from Rosharon, said he arrives early to games to get the chance to interact with players.
“Texas Tech basketball is absolutely worth the things people do to get good seats,” Johnson said. “The arena is an amazing environment, especially if you’re close to the court. The players interact with you and show that they play for us.”
While it is a meaningful exhibition of school pride, camping out for Tech games also raises the question of how being out in the cold Lubbock weather can affect a student’s health.
“I would definitely bring a sleeping bag and a tent to keep off the wind because the wind can pick up a lot at night, and also bring a lot of blankets to stay warm because these games in January can get very cold at night,” Taylor said.
Bringing enough food and water when camping out may also be helpful.
“If camping out or showing up early, I would be sure to have already eaten or bring food and water with me while I wait in line” Johnson said.
Danellie Trejo, a sophomore psychology pre-med major from Austin, said there are different items she would bring in preparation for being outside for hours.
“I’d take a snack and maybe some water in case I get thirsty or hungry,” Trejo said.
Similarly, Sklenka said he would be prepared with energy drinks and water but notes that not many items can be brought into the stadium, so one must prepare accordingly for waiting in line.
“There is some risk of getting some sort of cold related health issue, but it is very slim,” Sklenka said. “Most students can be smart about the whole thing by simply bundling up before going to the game and being smart.”
