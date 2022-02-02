Astrology and zodiac signs have been popular among college students for years, and the popularity of the belief is only rising.
Many students attending Texas Tech have found solace and comfort in what zodiac signs offer within their day-to-day lives.
“It correlates with your birthday, the time that you’re born and the place. The main thing that people think of zodiac—it’s your sun, moon and ascendant,” Trevor Wilkinson, a first-year Honors science and humanities student from Abilene, said. “Your sun determines your ego, identity and role in life, your moon rules your emotions moods and feelings and your ascendant are the mask that you present to people.”
Wilkinson said he has been interested in astrology and zodiac signs for the past year and a half, and zodiac signs have helped him better understand himself.
Especially in his transition to college and living in Texas, Wilkinson said implementing practices astrology has aided him with the anxieties college has brought.
“People say that they influence your personality more than anything, and sometimes they can kind of influence your future, too,” Lauren Stone, a first-year pre-nursing student from Houston, said. “Kind of like who you’re compatible with, different signs and we’re compatible with others. On a friendship level on a romantic level, that sort of stuff, but primarily it impacts your personality and kind of how the world views you and how you see the world.”
Stone said she has been interested in zodiac signs and astrology since she was a first-year student in high school. The origin of zodiac signs stemmed from the Babylonians who developed the initial belief in the 12 different signs, Stone said.
In addition to zodiac signs, she recently has taken an interest in crystals and how they correlate to zodiac signs and have further influences in her life, Stone said.
“I know that there’s certain crystals that you can charge either in the moonlight or the sunlight, and the color of the crystals coordinates with specific chakras around your body, like it goes from your crown to your third eye, and so forth,” Stone said.
Different crystals can be attached to a particular zodiac sign as well. In his experience, Wilkinson said they add an additional balance to life.
For college students especially, crystals and zodiac signs can aid in providing clarity in addition to a sense of identity, Wilkinson said.
“It does add an aspect of self-reflection that I think is helpful to those who are kind of, like, have a weird like taboo feeling around mental awareness,” Annabelle Hays, a third-year psychology student from Lubbock, said. “So, like, labeling it with astrology kind of helps to destigmatize that.”
Hays, who has been interested in astrology since as early as the fifth grade, said she has continued to apply it to her life increasingly as she has grown older.
She recently has learned more about crystals, Hays said, and is beginning to utilize them in addition to her day-to-day routine as well.
“I think a lot of it has to do with planets and things, so crystals usually tie in because it’s from the earth,” Hays said. “People have a belief that depending on the type of crystal, they have different functions that exude different vibrations, or they have served different purposes because they are from the earth and can be quote unquote, charged by the moon, all very, like, natural based for the most part.”
Many people may have the misconception that the belief in zodiac signs and astrology itself is a practiced religion, although for some people this may be the case. Wilkinson said that he utilizes zodiac signs and astrology mostly for self knowledge and awareness.
Stone said that although she has seen practices of astrology used in some religious ways, she has not seen it used as its own centralized religion, but rather as a system of belief.
“I could definitely see how those who are really religious, who don’t necessarily lean more towards the super scientific aspect of how the world was created, would probably not believe that the stars and the planets could actually really control who we are as people versus like, an actual like spiritual being.” Hays said.
Wilkinson, Stone and Hays all said that the best way to learn about zodiac signs and the influence they can have is through the app Co-Star, which is helpful in tracking day-to-day horoscopes and advice.
Stone said she personally uses the app to help analyze her emotions and help her in understanding her moods.
The app also is a great way to become more knowledgeable in the subject of zodiac signs as well as to stay informed and connected with those around you, Hays said.
“I think after like getting more in depth with astrology and not only going into my sun sign but the rest of my chart,” Hays said. “It’s helped me realize my negative tendencies and helped me reshape them into what I know that they can be, and kind of help me overcome things that I always knew held me back.”
