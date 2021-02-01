Students who test positive for COVID-19 each have unique experiences. Testing positive not only impacts students’ health, but also their classes and living situations.
Brenden Allen, a junior Kinesiology major from Boerne, said that he acquired COVID-19 last fall semester when he and his friends hung out in his home. However, he had not known that he caught the virus until one of his friends tested positive and told him to get himself tested.
“I was shocked when I tested positive because it was super mild, I barely had any symptoms," he said.
His only symptom was that he sneezed often, but it may also just have been his allergies, other than that, he was still able to taste and smell, Allen said. He had no fever, no chills, no coughing and no breathing problems.
Though this may seem like a unique situation, around 30 percent of people with COVID-19 are actually asymptomatic, meaning they show no significant change to their health, according to a study on the Hartford Healthcare website. This differentiates with the “pre-symptomatic” people who later do develop signs of illness due to COVID-19.
Tyler Thompson, a senior business management major from Early proved to be the opposite of Allen as he said he experienced the typical COVID-19 symptoms.
“I had a fever, cough and fatigue, and some sore throat,” he said.
Despite Allen and Thompson’s contrasting COVID-19 reactions, both of them said they have followed protocols.
“One of my other roommates tested positive at the same time, so when I ever needed to leave my room I would make sure nobody was there,” Allen said. “If I ever needed to talk to my roommates, we would just stand across the living room and have a conversation.”
Thompson said he wore masks whenever he left his room and carried Lysol with him to wipe down the refrigerator whenever he touched it.
While Thompson said he lost his appetite due to his inability to taste due to COVID-19, Allen said he continued to eat a healthy balanced diet, and though he normally does not heavily drink alcohol, he particularly avoided it during his time with COVID-19.
“I couldn’t get my access code because I couldn’t go to the Barnes & Nobles, so one of my teachers allowed me to do my work whenever I was good to go," Thompson said.
Being the former vice president of a fraternity, Thompson also said he was forced to plan and execute recruitment events from his room and through his phone.
Allen said, only two of his classes were in-person, but only one of them took attendance and the rest was via Zoom. One of his in-person classes was also recorded, thus helping him stay on top of his work.
Although it is a peculiar strategy, Cory Norman, the director of marketing and communication of the School of Theater and Dance said the same can be said about their production routine-everything has stayed on top and everything is virtual.
“Rehearsals are done through Zoom, so all the actors [students] had to be adept at lighting, camera work and getting their environment the right way with whatever scene was provided to them,” Norman said.
Upon recording their lines in a black box, Norman said a limit of usually five students are allowed inside the room, where the other four remain 10 feet away, wearing an M95 mask, as the one person performs his or her act in front of the camera, without the mask.
“This is something we can’t control, but we can figure out how to make lemons out of these lemonades and the students have understood," Norman said. "As from what I’ve seen, everyone seemed to have embraced this pretty well. Everyone still wants to do shows.”
