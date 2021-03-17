The Texas Tech men’s basketball run during March Madness in 2019 was a memorable moment in the university’s athletic history. For many students, traveling to Minneapolis to watch the team play was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
Luke Blackwell, a senior mechanical engineering major from Frisco, said after Tech won their Elite Eight game against Gonzaga, he immediately made plans to go to Minneapolis to watch the team play in the Final Four.
The day before the Final Four game in Minneapolis, Blackwell said he and a group of friends hit the road and left Lubbock on nearly a 17-hour drive to watch the Red Raiders play in their very first Final Four tournament.
“I think it’s a huge deal to get to go and show your support and just cheer them on,” Blackwell said. “As much as it was my dream to go watch the Final Four, I can’t even imagine what it was (like) for their dream to get to play the Final Four.”
Kailey Balke, a 2020 Tech graduate, said the excitement Tech fans had for the team playing in the Final Four began before fans even got to Minneapolis.
“We were driving up there, and I mean we would pass other cars that had Tech people, and we’d honk at them and do our guns up as we were driving,” Balke said.
Michael Di-Benedetto, a senior marketing major from Rockwall, said he also traveled for the Final Four and National Championship games in Minneapolis.
For Di-Benedetto, he said it did not matter how much it cost to attend the game or how long it took to travel there. He knew he did not want to miss the opportunity to watch the Red Raiders play.
While Tech has a nice arena at home for the team to play in, the Final Four and National Championship games were played in U.S. Bank Stadium, Di-Benedetto said. The large football stadium made the games unlike previous ones he had attended in Lubbock.
“It definitely was like such an amazing environment, just to see so many Tech fans on the other side of the country,” Di-Benedetto said.
The number of Tech students who traveled to watch the team play was impressive, Blackwell said.
“That was all just insane, just how many students there were,” Blackwell said. “We had the most number of students that were there, out of all the four schools represented, and we were one of the farthest ones, so mad props to Tech students for that.”
The high level of energy Tech students brought to both the Final Four and National Championship games made the experience memorable for Balke, she said.
The Tech students were lined up and waiting for the Final Four game so early they had to be moved into the tunnels beneath the stadium because they became a fire hazard, Balke said.
After the students moved into the tunnels, Balke said they were so loud that TV viewers for the Auburn and Virginia game, which took place before the Tech game, could hear them chanting from below the stadium.
“I just feel like no matter where you were, if you were a Tech fan like you were connected at that moment of screaming for them, freaking out for them, which I feel like, really says a lot about Tech and our school spirit,” Balke said.
The stadium for the Tech games was filled with people yelling the Raider Power chant, high-fiving the players and singing along to “Old Town Road,” Balke said.
“Watching it back on TV, you can hear us screaming our minds out, like we were so loud,” Balke said.
There was a day in between Tech’s appearance in the Final Four and National Championship, so Balke and her friends decided to go to Mall of America, she said. That day ended up being one of her favorite parts of the trip because she met so many other people from Tech there.
“Everywhere you went in Mall of America, there was somebody in Tech clothes,” Balke said.
For March Madness this year, Di-Benedetto said he looks forward to seeing the Red Raiders play their way of basketball. He believes the team can be successful in the tournament with coach Chris Beard, and if they can find ways to minimize a few key mistakes.
“If we keep playing our way of basketball and make big plays, (then) I think we can definitely get back to where we were,” Di-Benedetto said. “I can’t wait to watch them play come March Madness.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.