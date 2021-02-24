While some students had fun snow day experiences last week, others endured hardships caused by power outages and being stranded at home.
“When it started snowing on Sunday, me and a bunch of friends went out and made snow angels, took some pictures and went and got hot chocolate,” Janelle Tarango, a freshman biochemistry major from Houston, said.
Since it was still snowing on Tuesday, Tarango said she and her friends found an air mattress and used it to go sledding at the United Supermarkets Arena.
When they arrived, there were already people there using boxes as sleds, Tarango said. Everyone was sharing their boxes and lids, so everyone could have a good time.
“I had to go snowball fighting, sledding just for the experience because we never know when we're going to get it again,” Tarango said.
The college students were very creative with going outside and playing in the snow, Tarango said. Since college students do not have a lot of money, they came up with ways to have fun.
Although she had fun in the snow, her family back in Houston lost power for three days, which resulted in her not being able to reach them, Tarango said.
“I was really worried because I didn't know what their situation was because I couldn't get in contact with my family,” Tarango said.
None of her calls were going through, but her dad eventually got in contact with her, Tarango said. Her family was huddled up by a fire to stay warm and relief set in.
Being prepared for this situation was out of the question, Tarango said. After receiving snow during the last fall semester, she decided to buy snow boots, but that was the only snow gear she had.
“I lost my electricity, had no clean drinking water and I couldn't cook anything,” Anukriti Dey, a senior biology major from Fort Worth, said.
Waking up to a freezing room because her house had lost power was very stressful, Dey said. Her pantry only had rice and corn, which is all she had to eat, Dey said.
As an owner of a desktop computer, the computer does not work if there is no power, so her school work could not be completed in time, Dey said.
“I was completely caught off guard. I didn't even know what was happening,” Dey said. “I live in the Fort Worth area, and I could hear the sirens going by when the 100 car crash happened.”
Living in a house and being a tenant, Dey said she was not notified at all about a power outage.
To stay warm she grabbed all of her blankets, animals and bundled up, Dey said. She kept the doors closed and everyone stayed in one room.
“I closed all my blinds and curtains, tried to integrate with everything,” Dey said. “I found some bubble wrap and taped my windows to try and insulate the room more.”
“When I woke up it was bad, my computer and phone were dead. I couldn't contact anybody,” Dey said.
Most of the professors were understanding, but one professor sent her a rude email, Dey said.
The professor said that the students should have been prepared for this, Dey said. He said if the student has enough power to email him then they should be able to attend class and do their assignments on time.
Her power came back on Wednesday afternoon, and she was finally able to do school work, Dey said. Luckily, no pipes burst in her house.
“I had to take a math test on Monday, but the power went out and I could not take the test or even contact my teacher to alert them what was going on,” Breanna Moore, a freshman journalism major from Houston, said.
The professors that she had were understanding because they were going through the same power outages, Moore said.
Moore’s family lives in Houston and were out of power for five days, Moore said. While out of power, they had multiple pipes burst during and after the power outage.
