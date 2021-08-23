The official first day of classes at Texas Tech ushered in a new semester and a fresh start for both new and incoming Red Raiders.
Tech students have once again filled the sidewalks, hallways and classrooms of campus.
Eric Beam, a third-year wind energy student from Lubbock, said it feels weird trying to get back into the swing of things, but he is looking forward to face-to-face human interaction again after a year of online classes. The lack of COVID-19 restrictions is very relieving, Beam said.
“In some ways (protocol is) necessary, but it chokes the life out of the campus,” Beam said.
Other students said they will continue to follow certain COVID protocols; some chose to wear masks throughout the day and others did not. Bukunmi Dedenuola, a third-year transfer student from Katy, said she is taking measures to protect herself.
“I still wear my mask everywhere because I’m not fully vaccinated,” Dedenuola said. “If it’s not going to affect me, (I’ll) be fine.”
Bianca Neves, a third-year energy commerce student from Katy, was one of many students relaxing in the Red Raider Plaza outside of the Student Union Building. Neves, too, said what she is looking forward to most is attending in-person classes.
“I’m so relieved,” Neves said. “Last year was really rough.”
Just beyond the Red Raider Plaza, student organizations set up tables in the Free Speech Area to welcome students to campus with freebies and informational pamphlets. Organizations present included fraternities, Risk Intervention and Safety Education, the Tech Baptist Student Ministry and others.
Raider Welcome activities continued through today with events like Safety is Sweet, organized by the Residence Hall Association to provide dessert to students while ensuring they are registered for TechAlert emergency notifications. Jessica Webb, advisor for RHA, said most of the association‘s big events took place last week, but some students still stopped by at their table between classes.
“It’s really just to make students aware of us as an organization,” Webb said.
Several changes have been made on campus since the spring semester, from the ongoing construction of the Pedestrian Hall to the revival of Lime scooters. While many students can be seen riding across campus on these scooters, some people, like Dwight Finckbone, see them as a nuisance and a danger.
“It is called a sidewalk. (For) a pedestrian, not a vehicle,” said Finckbone, a part-time student at Tech who has lived in Lubbock for 22 years. “Over the number of years, I’ve seen a few pretty bad accidents.”
Other changes include the campus bookstore, in which students could be found purchasing textbooks and other class materials for the beginning of the semester, and the updated campus bus routes.
The first day of classes also had the second event of Transfer Welcome Week: the Transfer Techsans kickoff night that offered games and prizes for transfer students. Emanuel Dillard, a transfer student who has spent three semesters at Tech, said besides interacting with people in person, he is looking forward to homecoming celebrations this fall.
“I didn’t go here all four years. I transferred with an associate’s degree,” Dillard said. “I didn’t know anything about Tech, so I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I don’t know anything about Tech,’ you know? So, I’m excited.”
