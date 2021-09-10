Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
Carried out by the Islamist group al-Qaida, 9/11 was not only a tragedy that changed American history forever, but one that cast a shadow over the Americans who faced discrimination because of it.
According to a 2003 survey conducted by the New York City Commission on Human Rights, in total, Muslim, Arab and South Asian respondents reported 1,224 instances of discrimination after 9/11.
Lamya Fokar, a fourth-year creative media industries student from Lubbock, said she and her family had their own experiences with discrimination here in Texas.
Although she was only around a year old when the 9/11 attacks happened, Fokar said she learned a lot from her parents about the aftermath. Her parents were Muslim Moroccan immigrants working toward getting their post-graduate degrees at Tech, but after 9/11, Fokar’s mother continued her education from home.
“Thankfully, she took all precautions, so nothing really happened to her, but she told me that the first time she really went out in public after it was, like, terrifying,” Fokar said. “People were very scared of her.”
Fokar’s mother wears the hijab, a headscarf some Muslim women choose to wear out of modesty. Although Fokar does not wear the hijab, she said she was still subject to bullying because of her religious background.
Growing up within the Muslim community in Lubbock, Fokar said she and several of her Sunday school classmates experienced similar discrimination. She said post-9/11 media coverage of events like the capture of Osama bin Laden gave her non-Muslim classmates ways to make fun of her.
“But I had, like, three people — I know we were kids — but three people come up to me and be like, ‘Oh, sorry Lamya, the U.S. killed your uncle or killed your dad, ha ha.’”
What hurts her most, Fokar said, is the discrimination she witnesses against her mother and her sister, who also wears the hijab. Fokar said while she herself is not immediately perceived as Muslim, her mother and sister are considered walking symbols of the religion.
“I've been with my sister and my mom where their hijabs are getting pulled off, drunk people are, like, pushing them, saying very derogatory things towards them,” Fokar said.
Vivian Ferrillo, a postdoctoral instructor in race, ethnicity and politics at Tech, said she remembers watching the devastation of 9/11 as a child. It is only now, Ferrillo said, that she can finally understand the impact of that around-the-clock media coverage on the public.
Ferrillo said after 9/11, Americans were more willing to give up civil liberties because of the dire nature of current events. The Patriot Act, a major change in U.S. intelligence and privacy laws, was passed only six weeks after 9/11.
“A lot of people had died, we were really scared and we were all casting around for a way to combat what we saw as a threat,” Ferrillo said.
Widespread bias following violent events is nothing new in American history, Ferrillo said. She said Islamophobia is a cyclical phenomenon that often reemerges after Islamist terrorist attacks like 9/11.
Ferrillo said that when the public is feeling threatened by foreign powers, the response is predictable. She describes this response as rallying around the flag.
“So I think Muslim Americans are faced with this real problem of, like, ‘How do we explain ourselves to Americans, how do we engage in a political system that tells us that we are incompatible with it?’” Ferrillo said.
Khaleel Abusal, a graduate part-time instructor of linguistics, was a teenager living in Jordan during the 9/11 attacks. Since coming to the United States for school in 2016, Abusal said he has not experienced any discrimination.
Because he was not in the U.S. before or directly after 9/11, Abusal said he has not witnessed the shift in public mentality; however, he said the discrimination against Asian Americans during the COVID pandemic is just one example of the polarization he has seen within American society.
“And, of course, keeping in mind that the most precious, and the holiest thing in the world, in the whole Earth, is humans. So if we value humans the way humans have to be valued, I think we can do a lot of progress,” Abusal said.
Fourth-year student Fokar said as the anniversary of 9/11 approaches, people should focus on remembering the lives lost instead of placing blame on individuals because of the actions of a small group.
“When Muslims defend themselves against Islamophobia and xenophobia, we are in no way taking away the tragedy of 9/11, regardless if I was Christian, if I was atheist, doesn’t matter,” Fokar said. “It is a tragedy, so many lives were lost. It was an act of terrorism, that’s a fact, and that is not okay, and Islam is against that.”
