When classes become overwhelming, especially with midterms approaching, some students practice yoga to destress from school.
The Student Recreation Center offers free yoga classes every week with an instructor and a safe place provided.
“Yoga takes you out of your head and into your body and into the present moment,” Mya Daniel, a sophomore human development and family studies major from Dallas, said.
She teaches a power yoga class every Monday at 4 p.m. at the Student Recreation Center, Daniel said. Power yoga is different from normal yoga because the students are more likely to work up a sweat.
She started to practice yoga after finding out she had scoliosis, Daniel said. She originally started physical therapy to help with the pain, but she later realized yoga could help her.
She practices yoga every morning for 20 to 60 minutes, Daniel said. When working on a tedious school assignment, Daniel takes a five to 10 minute break to gather herself and relax by doing yoga.
“Definitely take your time and listen to your body," Daniel said. "If you're in a pose and your body feels really intense, then believe your body."
Daniel said she prefers to do yoga outside because she can listen to nature and connect with the world around her.
When teaching a yoga class, she uses a playlist to keep the vibes and energy up, Daniel said.
“Yoga relaxes your mind and your body, and we tend to carry a lot of stress in our muscles,” Kalyn Drake, a senior nutrition major from San Angelo, said. “Doing something that releases that tension throughout the muscles helps calm the mind.”
Being a competitive gymnast and watching other people practice yoga, she decided to give it a try, and soon enough, yoga became her passion, Drake said.
By practicing yoga for 30 minutes before bed, Drake is able to sleep better, she said.
Yoga has improved her grades, her personality and has made her more relaxed, Drake said. Yoga has also improved her physical fitness, muscle recovery and mental health.
“Just get out there and try because everybody else is just as nervous as you are,” Drake said.
Yoga is not hard to get into if someone has the right teacher, Drake said.
“It helps people physically and lightens people's load mentally and gets people out of negative headspaces,” Jason Peraza, a sophomore business marketing major from Dallas, said.
Peraza started practicing yoga a year and a half ago after wanting to find a new way to be physically active, he said.
He works out every weekday for 30 minutes to an hour, Peraza said. He prefers to practice yoga outside, especially when there is good weather.
“People get scared, and that's okay, everyone can work up,” Peraza said. “My biggest piece of advice is to listen to yourself.”
Due to COVID-19, there is a set capacity number for the yoga classes, so the instructors can not let everyone participate, Daniel said. The Student Recreation Center also no longer offers mats, so if someone decides to go, they need to bring their own mat.
