On Wednesday, the Student Activities Board held a relaxation day outside of the Student Union Building.
Relaxation Day consisted of a series of stations including an oxygen bar, an Orbeez station, dogs from the animal shelter and a dog bed making station to donate.
“Hopefully, people feel more relaxed, hence relaxation day,” Maya Johnson, a fourth-year restaurant, hotel and institutional management student from Austin, said. “And we are able to donate beds and kind of help the community out as well. So, we kind of like to give and take from the community”
Johnson was the lead in managing the dog making station and she said her job at relaxation day is to help oversee the people running the event and to provide aid to any students attending.
Relaxation day, Johnson said, was planned to be at a time where students might be particularly more overwhelmed or stressed out due to midterm exams.
“It's just nice to like see that the university is doing stuff for people's mental health,” Daphne Le, a second-year nursing student from Dallas, said. “And like it just makes feel like campus cares.”
Le said she heard about Relaxation Day through Instagram and that it immediately sparked her interest, especially at a time where she felt particularly stressed out in the semester.
This event, Le said, pushed her to want to come to more events around campus and follow along more with any other events that SAB hosts.
“I feel like I'm a little bit burned out,” Le said. “So, I'm hoping the oxygen bars kind of like rejuvenate me and it's always nice to see dogs like I missed dogs. The Orbeez sold me honestly.”
Mia Salazar, the vice president of SAB and a third-year management major from El Paso, said the organization had been planning the Relaxation Day event since the Fall semester and that she was excited about the turnout of the event.
Salazar is responsible for the recruitment and retention portions of SAB and she said a part of this was recruiting people to work at the event as well as providing the oxygen bar.
“So, this is an oxygen bar which is a healthy way to get a little extra oxygen in a concentrated form, and oxygen apart from keeping us all alive on a daily basis when it is concentrated like it is here, actually helps with your cognitive function,” Peter Herzig, owner of Everything but the Mime oxygen bar stationed in Dallas, said. “If you have fatigue or are just generally feeling a little out of energy, this will help to pep you up and give you a nice little extra stride. It is fun, we bubble it through all of these different flavors, so you get lots of additional benefits from eucalyptus and peppermint and pine and lots of different things. So, it's a health and wellness product.”
Herzig said that he comes to Lubbock and specifically to Texas Tech a couple times each semester to inform students about the benefits of oxygen bars and to give them an opportunity to relax and enjoy themselves.
The best part of the oxygen bar, Herzig said, is that it gives students the opportunity to sit down for even just 10 minutes and to socialize with other students and meet people they may have otherwise not met, while doing something that will benefit their health.
“So we're hoping students will leave here today feeling a little bit more relaxed than they were when they came in,” Salazar said. “They get to take the Orbeez with them, so that's, you know, fun little sensory play. Playing with dogs always lifts everybody's mood. That's what we're hoping for.”
