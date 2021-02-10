Many students deal with stress because of changes in their personal lives, work lives and schoolwork. One way people cope with stress, which is an important skill to learn, is by keeping a journal.
Katie Cortese, an associate professor of English, said journaling can help with self-discovery, venting and processing emotions. While other forms of creative writing are tailored to the reader as a form of connection, journaling is for the writer.
“Some people have dream journals, some people have idea journals, some people have experience journals,” Cortese said. “For me, the idea of a journal is sort of voluntary, and it needs to be personalized to whoever the writer of that journal is.”
Journals can be a way of documenting one’s private life and freezes moments in time, Cortese said.
Journaling is a way to have a conversation with oneself, Cortese said. Sometimes they will be assigned to students or a therapist might suggest using the technique, but journaling is a very private experience that many people do not want to share.
“This period of life in college is really intense,” Cortese said. “One of the reasons people find it useful, especially for anxiety, is that it can be a sort of repository for all of the concerns of the day and kind of write them out of your system.”
William Wenthe, a professor in the English department, said journaling is a process of creative writing.
Today, the term journaling has a more structured process associated with it, but Wenthe has a more open interpretation of it. He has kept journals for the past 40 years and began in college when he said life was more interesting.
“I go back to those writings, it’s quite interesting to get a sense of who I was and what I was thinking 40 years ago, and it’s not all embarrassing,” Wenthe said. “First time I read it was about 10 years after I wrote it, and I remember thinking, ‘I kinda like that guy.’”
Journaling is helpful in difficult times because when under emotional strain it helps to write it down, Wenthe said. When people write, it helps to organize their thoughts and reflect on them.
Wenthe said he recommends students try journaling. Not every student is inclined to journaling, however, college is a great time to explore it since students have many responsibilities.
“Ancient wisdom says meditate, pray and journaling is just a way to do that,” Wenthe said.
Alissa Rubio, a sophomore psychology major from El Paso, said she journals regularly throughout the week and typically does it without a prompt. She writes down her free thoughts or doodles in no specific format.
Once a month, Rubio said she writes a letter to herself to look back at how things have changed.
“I would say I just wanted to look for a creative outlet because I’m just more of a private person,” Rubio said. “I feel like journaling was the best option I could have gone with because it’s a judgment-free zone. It was just me there, you know, just me and the journal.”
Rubio said she likes to document her thoughts during the day if something good happened or if something happened with her family or friends and writing it out helps her keep track of everything.
Journaling helps Rubio feel less overwhelmed because it works as an outlet for her stress, she said.
“I’ve noticed if I don’t journal, it’s like one of those things, I’m walking around with like 1,000 things in [my] head,” Rubio said. “When I do journal, it helps me not think about all those things at one time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.