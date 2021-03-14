College students come from a variety of financial backgrounds and have different levels of stressors in their lives, meaning there is no one-size-fits-all solution to how students should budget their finances. As students push toward beginning their careers and becoming independent, financial issues and the need to learn financial literacy arises.
Taking on large amounts of coursework and extracurricular activities can be a lot for a young adult to handle. One of the biggest issues college students face in budgeting is time and resource management, Jennifer Wilson, a personal financial planning professor in the College of Human Sciences, said. Most students have so much on their plate that budgeting is not even on their radar right now.
“It takes time trying to remember to go back and look at statements and see where money went. Students want to have the college experience, they want to go out and travel and get involved in school activities, and those things cost money,” Wilson said. “I think a lot of it just comes down to getting in the habit and setting time aside to start tracking and evaluating your spending.”
The college experience may seem expensive, but there are ways students can fit the experience into their budgets. Eating out less, cutting back on unnecessary expenses, using coupons and taking advantage of free activities are ways that all students can reduce their spending, according to gobankingrates.com. Tracking expenses can help students identify where their money is going and how much they can actually save.
Wilson said although students come from a variety of backgrounds, such as being a student full time, needing financial aid or working, most students have some form of income. If possible, once a student’s basic expenses are paid, the best thing to do is to get in the habit of saving, even if it is just a small amount.
“Once students graduate, they can incorporate saving into that next level. What’s important for college students is becoming aware of what it is and creating that habit,” Wilson said. “You don’t need to wait till you get your first career-related job, you can start practicing those skills now.”
Rex Ashley, a sophomore finance major from Boerne, works as a statistics analyst at a credit union part-time. He said with the economy changing so rapidly over the last year, it is difficult to know when to start saving. If students want to become involved in investing they will have a more difficult time right now because everything is hard to predict.
Ashley said what works for him is putting one-third of his paycheck into savings and being a conscientious spender, and because he has money in his savings, he is also able to be flexible with his spending habits.
“Having knowledge about finance has gotten me two of the last three jobs I’ve had,” Ashley said. “I think learning about finance taught me essential, everyday skills that I use now when I am trying to save money.”
Cadence Markham, a sophomore finance major from Allen, said college is an investment and requires a lot of money when you consider tuition, housing, dining and extracurricular activities. His method of budgeting is to start by figuring his net income, then track spending, make a budget plan and adjust it as needed.
The key, Markham said, is to focus more on needs than wants. He said it is tough as a college student to budget because the money and the time available is not nearly sufficient.
“The best way to save money is to not spend it,” Markham said. “Set some money aside in your savings account every paycheck you get, let it build, boom, you got money.”
However students choose to manage their finances, it is important that they are aware of basic financial principles, which will affect them as they become financially independent.
Some resources at Tech that are available to help students manage their budget are the Budget & Resource Planning Management office, the Financial Aid office and courses in personal finance.
