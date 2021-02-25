On a campus with over 38,000 students, Texas Tech students fall into a diverse range of interests. It can be easy to feel isolated, especially during a pandemic, and now more than ever it is important to have friends to connect with.
However, most students can agree that making friends in college is a little bit different than making friends in high school.
Layton Bouldin, a sophomore business information technology major from Cedar Park, said he sees college as an opportunity to restart.
“It’s almost like being in kindergarten again because it gives you a chance to restart and be someone else in a way,” Bouldin said.
Many students have long-distance friendships with their friends from high school but also have close friends in college.
Bouldin said there is a brotherly connection with friends he met during childhood, mainly because there is more time to develop those relationships.
“I have built up a bond with the dude back home over the years. I just have a brotherly connection with them,” he said. “I have that with some people here; it’s just not as close as the friends I have back home.”
Carlie Barnes, a sophomore business management major from Fort Worth, said the environment of college is what makes college friendships so special. In high school, she said, friends go to class together, but in college people live with their friends, go out to parties and meet people with similar interests with them
Barnes said she grew up in a more private and sheltered environment when she was in high school. As a result of this, her college friends know a different side of her.
“I still gravitate toward the same type of people, people who are extroverted or I can have a good laugh with,” Barnes said. “This year I met my college friends through doing randoms with apartment living and going through recruitment for my sorority, Kappa Delta.”
Barnes said an interesting way to make friends is by getting a pet. Since she got a puppy over winter break, she has met several other dog owners in her neighborhood.
Amanda Droste, a sophomore elementary education major from Rockwall, said one of the easiest ways to make friends on a large campus is to get involved.
“I think it’s harder to make friends in college especially if you go to a super big college,” Droste said. “I felt like it was easier for me to make friends in high school because they are people you grew up with your whole life... I feel like if you’re not involved in something in college, it’s a lot harder to make friends especially with COVID.”
Social distancing has limited off-campus gatherings and the opportunities for students to be able to make friends, Droste said. A key difference in college friendships is what young adults and students look for in a friendship.
“I think as you get older, you have more priorities, and you look for more lifelong friends,” Droste said. “In high school, you’re just trying to get by, but when you get to college, you want to surround yourself with people who truly make you the best version of yourself.”
Droste said she still maintains several long-distance friendships, and the key to that is knowing it will be difficult to talk 24/7 and relate to every aspect of their lives.
“We all have different lives outside of high school and our hometown,” Droste said. “It’s all about checking in every once and a while.”
While making friends in college can seem like a daunting task, there are many ways students can make connections on campus. Students can join organizations, meet students on campus, attend events that spark their interest, get involved in the community and get to know their neighbors, co-workers and classmates.
Droste said her best advice for freshmen is to be patient when selecting their friends because everything will fall into place.
“I remember when I came to college I was intimidated because it felt so big and I was so little, but with time I think things happen for a reason,” Droste said. “Your friends who are supposed to be there for you will be there for you. Whether that takes a couple of months or a couple of years, you’ll find the right people because I believe things happen for a reason.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.