For many students, going to college is a large step towards freedom. It provides them with the opportunity to truly express themselves without the lingering shadows of their families.
This self-expression may appear in the form of new clothing, colored hair, piercings and more. For others, it may be tattoos.
Jordan Disney, a third-year human development and family sciences transfer student from Melbourne, Florida, has wanted tattoos since high school. Disney said she got her first tattoo about three months after turning 18.
“I had these tattoos planned years before I actually got them," Disney said. "I just couldn’t get them until I turned 18."
Kelsi Koehl, a third-year general studies student from Carrollton, has five tattoos of her own and plans on getting more in the future. Koehl said she was always fascinated with her mom’s tattoos and thought they were beautiful.
Koehl said this inspired her decision to get tattoos that symbolize the relationships she has with her parents. She said her family is quite accepting of her tattoos and they even paid for her first two.
“They are understanding that it’s kind of a way for me to express myself,” Koehl said. “I do feel like it’s becoming more common, so people are more understanding about it.”
Koehl said there is a certain stigma surrounding tattoos and many traditional individuals may not celebrate them.
“I don’t think tattoos correlate with unprofessionalism or anything,” Disney said. “These days, with people having tattoos and even nose piercings and stuff becoming more normal, I don’t think (employers) should relate people being professional to people having body modifications.”
Koehl said she thinks there has been a big change in attitude toward tattoos in the employment world; however, this may differ from field to field. Nonetheless, Koehl said she believes employers are becoming more lenient about employees having tattoos.
Though the world may be changing in its perspectives towards tattoos, Disney said she still planned out her tattoos so that she may cover them when needed. Disney said she feels it shouldn’t matter whether an employee has tattoos or not.
Veronica Mora, owner of Stay True Tattoos in Lubbock, said many Tech students will start off with a piercing rather than a tattoo as this may appear as less of a commitment to them.
“I think that they feel like a piercing is less permanent than a tattoo,” Mora said. “So, they kind of want to test the waters with their parents and if that goes over well, then they’ll come back and get tattoos.”
Mora also said their biggest demographic is college students. She said every August, tons of first-year students come get tattoos or piercings immediately when school starts.
Student customers are very adamant about getting their tattoos, Mora said. They often want tattoos immediately and come in for walk-in appointments.
“Leaving home and getting out into the world where people are more accepting of (tattoos) and people wanting to express themselves in that way kind of allows (incoming students) to be able to do that,” Koehl said.
Mora said many young people tend to get worked up and overthink the thought of getting a tattoo. It may sting, Mora said, but it’s not unbearable, and in the end, it’ll be worth it.
Koehl said much of her friends are scared they’ll regret their tattoos in the future. She said she tells her friends that whatever they decide to get will mean something to them at that point of their life.
“It’s your body,” Disney said. “If you want it, then get it.”
